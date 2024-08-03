Forget Challengers, The Internet’s New Tennis Obsession Is The Czech Exes Who Won Olympic Gold

Babe, wake up: a new viral Olympics 2024 obsession just dropped! We’ve already had the impossibly cool South Korean shooter Kim Yeji and even cooler Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec, the Olympic Village muffin and pommel horse king Stephen Nedorosik, and now the Internet has a new Olympics story to lose its collective mind over: Czech tennis gold medallists Kateřina Sinaková and Tomáš Macháč.

The pair won the gold in the mixed doubles event at the Paris Olympics, which is a commendable feat in and of itself. However, with all due respect the Internet doesn’t care very much about that.

What they DO care about is the fact that Kateřina Sinaková and Tomáš Macháč dated for four years, broke up literally LAST MONTH, but still played out the Olympics because they’d committed to representing their country in mixed doubles.

And when they won? Hoooo boy the VIBE between them. Somehow I (and the Internet as a whole) doesn’t believe for a second that these two aren’t getting back together. Like, right now. Like, they probably already have.

Just look at these two, would you?

Sure they just won but you can’t tell me there isn’t sexual energy here too. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

My own partner of 15 years doesn’t cradle me lovingly like this.

Sorry, but this is not what exes do. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

I MEAN.

This man LOVES HER. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Internet has understandably had a field day with this real-life sexy tennis tea, and responded accordingly.

On an Instagram post from Bustle, someone commented “What Challengers wanted to be”, while another said “The Fleetwood Mac of the Olympics”. Another user added “Ok so they’re getting back together” and I tell ya what, judging by those images I’m inclined to agree!

Over on X, people are into it.

Some outlets are just openly saying Kateřina Sinaková and Tomáš Macháč are back together. I’m listening…

However, only adding to the sexual energy coming off this pair in waves is how coy they are about their relationship status.

According to People, Kateřina Sinaková and Tomáš Macháč were interviewed after their gold-medal winning match and nosy journos (which I identify as) couldn’t resist asking them about it.

23-year-old Tomáš reportedly rolled his eyes and said “This is top secret”.

While Kateřina, 28, reportedly responded with a laugh: “That’s our personal life, so you don’t need to know that. We like when you are confused.”

She then went on to “joke” (but I’m taking it as gospel): “We are such professionals that we broke up precisely so that we could fully concentrate on this medal, we succeeded and we will see what happens after that.”

I’m DYING.

