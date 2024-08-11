Team USA’s Jordan Chiles Set To Lose Olympic Games Bronze Following Court Ruling

Team USA’s Jordan Chiles might have to return her Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze following a ruling from The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On Saturday, 10 August 2024, CAS ruled that Chiles’ final score for the Women’s Floor Exercise final was invalid.

You see, following the initial scores for Chiles, Team USA coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi submitted an appeal to the judging panel to have 0.1 added to the gymnast‘s final result. The appeal successfully passed, taking the US athlete from fifth to third place, and bumping Romania’s Ana Bărbosu from the podium.

Jordan Chiles posing with her new hardware. (Image source: Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images)

CAS has now found the judges’ decision came outside the one-minute window where appeals could be made, therefore, the Chiles’ score shouldn’t have been changed.

Following the CAS ruling, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) released a statement confirming that Chiles’ original score prior to the appeal has been reinstated and that Bǎbosu is back in third place.

“The ranking of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Finals has been modified accordingly with Ana Barbosu (ROU) ranking third with a score of 13.700,” the statement reads.

Team USA reacts to the CAS decision

In a joint statement from USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the organisations shared that they were “devastated” by the ruling.

“The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the statement reads.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.

“We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

(Image source: Instagram / @USAGym)

Fellow US Gymnast Suni Lee shared the statement on her IG, slammed punters who’ve been sending Chiles over the appeal and said she was “gutted” for her teammate.

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges??” she began.

“This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo. You have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion.”

Simone Biles also shared her love for Chiles through an IG Story, writing: “Sending you so much love Jordan. Keep your chin up Olympic champ. We love you!”

(Image source: Instagram / @simonebiles) (Image source: Instagram / @sunisalee)

Chiles has also responded to the ruling through Instagram. In one slide, Chiles shared four broken heart emojis followed by a statement announcing that she will take a break from social media.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” Chiles wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @jordanchiles) (Image source: Instagram / @jordanchiles)

Per The Guardian, FIG has yet to determine what will happen to the bronze medal following the reranking of scores, stating that it’s for the International Olympic Committee to decide what happens next.

Image source: Getty Images / Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images and Cao Can/Xinhua