Jeff ‘J Attack’ Dunne Reacts To Rachael Gunn’s Olympic Games Performance With IG Story Reshare

Australian B-Boy Jeff ‘J Attack’ Dunne has seemingly shared his two cents on fellow Aussie breaker Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn‘s Olympic Games performance, and let’s just say I definitely clocked the shade!

ICYMI, Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues over the past week following her performance in the Olympiad Paris 2024’s Women’s Breaking event.

With Breaking finally making its Olympic Games debut, many folks expected a Jabbawockeez / Step Up vibe. However, punters were left stunned by Raygun’s performance, with the 36-year-old B-Girl delivering a unique take on break dancing.

Where were you when Raygun did this move? (Image source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Despite her creativity, Raygun scored zero in each of her rounds, leaving her without a podium place. Instead, her history-making stint at the Olympic Games sparked an online wildfire of memes and X (formerly Twitter) essays. It even got to a point where Jimmy Fallon had it parodied on his late-night show.

Following the return of Aussie Olympians, it appears that fellow Team Australia breaker, 16-year-old Jeff Dunne, has responded to the world’s reception of Raygun’s performance at the Olympics.

In a now-expired Instagram Story repost, Jeff shared a video with a shit tonne of text about his performance at the Olympic Games. Now, before we jump into what was written, keep in mind that the Men’s Breaking Event took place after the Women’s event.

Jeff Dunne at Paris 2024. (Image source: Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

In the post, the text reads: “POV: You spam button to redeem your country.”

Following the initial text, it appears that another person wrote about Jeff’s performance and how the Filipino Australian deserves his flowers after his feat at the Olympic Games.

“Bro, imagining REDEEMING your ENTIRE COUNTRY’S REPUTATION as a 16 year old!?” the text in purple highlight reads.

“At Olympics!? In BREAKIN!? After bad internet PR? & Bro just work up & CHEWED UP all that pressure!?

“That’s. The. Realist. Shih. I’ve. Ever. Witnessed. In. Hip Hop.”

We must give him his flowers, FR. (Image source: Instagram / @J__Attack)

The B-Boy himself did not add any other text or further statements regarding his teammate’s moves. However, I felt like this repost kinda clues us in on how he really feels about the media storm surrounding Team Australia.

Rachael herself has yet to respond to the memes and jokes. But her father-in-law Andrew reportedly said the Olympic Games Breaking judging panel did not score on Raygun’s originality, hence the zeros across the board.

“It was a pretty stacked competition and the judges were clearly looking for a certain style of breaking which is not Rachael’s,” he reportedly said in what appears to be a now-deleted comment, per Daily Mail.

Raygun at Paris 2024. (Image source: Elsa/Getty Images)

“Although they are supposed to mark five different aspects with each having the same weighting, in my obviously biased opinion they did not reward originality and musicality so she was up against it.”

Honestly, I just really wanna hear what Raygun thinks about the memes she’s copped, as well as some of the bubbling speculation on how she represented Australia.

I guess we’ll have to wait for her to come through with an official statement, preferably delivered via dance.

Image source: Getty Images / Elsa and Harry Langer/DeFodi Images