IOC Confirms Team USA’s Jordan Chiles Must Return Her Paris 2024 Bronze After Court Ruling

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have confirmed that Team USA’s Jordan Chiles will have to return her Paris 2024 Olympic Games bronze following a ruling from The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In a statement on Sunday evening (AEST), the IOC shared that it will be reallocating the bronze medal from the Paris 2024 Women’s Floor Exercise Final to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu after CAS ruled Chiles’ final score for the event was invalid.

“The IOC will reallocate the bronze medal to Ana Barbosu (Romania). We are in touch with the NOC of Romania to discuss the reallocation ceremony and with USOPC regarding the return of the bronze medal,” the IOC shared.

Why did Jordan Chiles lose her Paris 2024 Olympic Games Bronze?

On Saturday, CAS ruled that Chiles’ final score for the Women’s Floor Exercise Final was invalid.

To give you a quick rundown on why, when Chiles was first scored for her routine, Team USA coach Cécile Canqueteau-Landi appealed to have 0.1 added to the gymnast’s final result.

The judging panel successfully passed Landi’s appeal and Chiles was catapulted from fifth to third, earning her bronze. As a result, Romania’s Bărbosu was kicked off the podium.

CAS ruled that Landi’s appeal was submitted mere seconds out of the one-minute window appeals are permitted. Due to this, the organisation have decided to reinstate the OG scores for Chiles which placed her fifth and Bărbosu third.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) released a statement following the CAS ruling, confirming that Bărbosu is back in third.

“The ranking of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Finals has been modified accordingly with Ana Barbosu (ROU) ranking third with a score of 13.700,” the statement reads.

Team USA responds to the Jordan Chiles ruling

Following Saturday’s ruling, USA Gymnastics released a joint statement on Instagram with the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, highlighting their devastation by CAS’ decision.

The organisations also slammed punters who sent Chiles hateful comments during the appeal and the ruling.

“The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” they wrote.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.

“We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

Chiles’ teammates Suni Lee and Simone Biles have also voiced their support for their fellow gymnasts on their Instagram Stories.

“This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo. You have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be an Olympic champion,” Lee shared on her IG Story.

Chiles took to her on Instagram Story, announcing that she will be taking a break from social media following the appeal and the CAS ruling.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” Chiles wrote.

As of writing, US Gymnastics nor the USA Olympic and Paralympic Committee have shared a statement regarding the process of returning Chiles’ bronze.

