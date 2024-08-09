Imane Khelif Won A Historic Gold In Paris While Her Haters Were Busy Running Their Mouths

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has secured a well-deserved gold medal in the women’s 66kg gold medal final at Paris 2024 after a long tournament, during which she faced a mountain of abuse.

Khelif faced off against Chinese welterweight Yang Liu in the final on Saturday morning, where she won all three rounds by unanimous decision in a stunning fight.

Following the fight, Khelif could not contain her emotions in some iconic celebrations with her team, including a victory lap on her coach’s shoulders while an overwhelmingly Algerian crowd celebrated alongside her.

A lil celebration dance. (Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Khelif will go down in history as Algeria’s first ever medallist in women’s boxing, and not just any medal — a GOLD baby! She has truly come a long way since selling scrap metal and couscous to raise money for her bus fares to boxing training.

Not only was it a gold medal-worthy performance this morning, but Khelif has not lost a single round on the judges’ card throughout the tournament — making Paris 2024 her most dominant run of her boxing career, made all the more incredible when you consider the scrutiny she was under throughout the tournament.

Earlier this week, Khelif made headlines after her opponent in her opening match Angela Carini abandoned the fight amid ongoing controversy regarding her gender eligibility. The IOC, and other boxers who have sparred against her in the past, have come to Khelif’s defense.

Carini eventually apologised to her opponent, but the abuse and bullying directed at Khelif is yet to cease. But thankfully, the tournament has ended for Khelif on a positive note and with a gold medal around her neck.

Imane Khelif will round out Paris 2024 with a shiny piece of the Eiffel Tower wrapped in gold, while her haters will only go home with hate in their hearts and a few tweets they should probably delete.