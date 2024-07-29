Harry Garside Shares Powerful IG Video Following Olympics Elimination: ‘This Absolutely Sucks’

Harry Garside — Australian Olympic boxer — has addressed his loss in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in a solemn but somewhat upbeat video shared to socials.

ICYMI: the Tokyo Olympics Bronze-Medallist was eliminated in the first round of the men’s 63.5kg class.

The Aussie broke down in tears after his Olympic dream ended in just nine minutes.

Following the loss, he tearfully spoke to reporters at the Olympics.

“It is crazy … two decades dedicated to one dream and it is over just like that,” he told Channel Nine.

“I feel pretty numb right now but I am sure that in the next month or two it will be quite a challenge. I fear for my mind gets the better of me, I feel like I’ve let myself down, and let a few people down but what do you do?

“Australia is such a sporting nation and I’m so sorry. Honestly, I feel like a failure right now … I don’t even know what to say.”

The forlorn athlete later took to Instagram to lament his loss with a Reel that’ll be sure to have you breaking down just like he did after his elimination.

“I’ve been beating myself up for the last couple of hours since I fought and had a couple of screams, a couple of cries, then I went and got some food and I had this realisation that this absolutely sucks. We all hate failing,” he began.

He went on to talk about self-worth, the importance of being kind to yourself and silencing his inner critics.

“I went on a two-decade journey to try and get that Gold Medal and yes, I didn’t get it, but I’ve become my own friend in that journey.

“We all love success, we all love winning, we all love succeeding, but I’m grateful that I’ve become my own friend.

“The longest relationship we have is the one we have with ourselves and for most of my life my relationship has been so fucking poor and it’s almost the weird paradox of the more success I got, the worst my relationship with myself became.”

He added that he wants to be a dad one day and he doesn’t want to pass self-loathing and “negative things” on to his children, describing it as being a “miserable existence”.

“So I’m really glad the two-decade journey hasn’t been for nothing,” he concluded the video.

That’s the spirit, my friend.

He captioned the video: “Life is good. I’m grateful I always choose to put myself in the arena. The sun comes up tomorrow and life goes on. 2 decades definitely weren’t for nothing. Thank you so much to everyone supporting. Geez I’m proud to be Australian.”

