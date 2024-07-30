Here’s Why The Surf Conditions At The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Are So Bloody Terrifying

After making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics, surfing has become one of the most exciting and nail-biting events to watch at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. However, some folks noticed that this year’s surf has been a bit scary for our daring athletes.

As someone who’s been obsessed with surfing since I was little kiddo — thanks to Blue Water High, Surf’s Up and Lilo & Stitch — watching the comps at the Olympic Games has been such a treat.

Like, check out this epis photo of Brazil’s Gabriel Medina in the fifth heat of round three of the men’s surfing comp. Just incredible.

this shot is absolutely bonkers pic.twitter.com/e7PzIqLJNi — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) July 29, 2024

Although the comp has been quite rad, Australia’s Jack Robinson revealed he almost drowned during his heat. And this isn’t the first time the surfing event for 2024 has been quite wild.

On Tuesday, all Olympic Games Paris 2024 surfing events were postponed due to surf conditions.

Here’s why this year’s surfing competition at the Olympic Games is so bloody dangerous.

Where is the Olympic Games Paris 2024 surfing comping happening?

This year’s Olympic Games surfing competition is not taking place in Paris. It’s actually happening all the way in Teahupo’o, which is located on the coast of Tahiti.

According to the Olympics website, Teahupo’o — which has also been dubbed as “The End Of The Road” by daring surfers — is known for having the “heaviest waves”. This is due to a combination of its underwater mechanics, swell and winds. It also features a shallow coral reef, which is quite bloody dangerous for surfers.

Why is the Olympic Games Paris 2024 surfing competition dangerous?

As mentioned previously, Teahupo’o is known for its heavy waves which are conjured by a combination of underwater mechanics, swells and winds.

Throughout this year’s Olympic Games, Teahupo’o and Mother Nature have not been kind to the world’s athletes, with comps being cancelled and surfers getting injured during their heats.

After Tuesday’s heat, 26-year-old Aussie surfer Jack Robinson recalled the harrowing moment he almost drowned during his attempt at gold.

(Image source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“I got dragged over the bottom and almost had a two wave hold under,” he said, per The Mirror.

“I didn’t get much air. There wasn’t much time. I got reminded of so many guys who have had so many bad wipe-outs here.

“I have had some pretty bad (wipe-outs) but in a contest it’s different. You have way more adrenaline and there is way more on the line.”

The remainder of surfing events — including round three of the women’s heat — were postponed due to a storm system creating dangerous conditions.

Alongside the terrifying waves, France’s Johanne Defray sustained a head wound from Teahupo’o’s shallow coral reef on Saturday. Fucking YEOUCH.

As of writing, it is not known when the postponed events will happen.

Fingers crossed the weather clears up a smidge so we can catch some athletes doing amazing tricks safely! PLEASE.