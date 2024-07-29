The Olympic Games Paris 2024 is in full swing and a bunch of famous folks have spared a couple chunks of their dosh to support their favourite teams. Here are all the celebrities at the Olympics!

Alongside watching all of our favourite athletes go for gold, one of the best things about the Olympic Games is the amazing spectators.

There’s usually one person who has the best IRL reactions to the events and they eventually become a meme — *cough* Dean Boxall *cough*.

Someone get him on Gogglebox Australia ASAP. (Image source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

But amongst the crowd, we often get to see a cheeky celebrity who decided to show face at the Olympic Games to support their home country.

At Paris 2024, it appears that a shit tonne of celebrities have come around to the Olympics to cheer on their favourite athletes and teams! And of course, being the nosy gal that I am, I had to jot down all the famous people who showed face.

That being said, here’s a bunch of celebrities at the Olympic Games.

Snoop Dogg

(Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The king of kush and side quests, Snoop Dogg was spotted supporting Team USA at Day Two of Paris 2024, supporting gymnast and icon Simone Biles‘ return to the Olympic Games!

Snoop Dogg was also spotted earlier on during the Olympic Games festivities as he participated in the torch relay. If side quests were in the Olympics, he would be gunning for gold alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Lana Del Rey.

Damn, pass that bl.. I mean torch. Pass the torch over here. (Image source: Stephane De Sakutin – Pool/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

(Image source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are going strong with their media circuit for the highly-anticipated musical movie! Just like Snoop Dogg, the pair were spotted at Day Two of the Olympic Games, supporting Team USA at the gymnastic qualifications.

Our soon-to-be Glinda and Elphaba were also spotted — sporting the iconic Wicked pink and green — at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 opener. How bloody lush do they look? Absolutely stoonin.

Yes, and? (Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise

(Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Just a heads up, a majority of the US celebs on here were present at Day Two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for the gymnastics qualifications.

Top Gun actor Tom Cruise was papped at gymnastic qualifications and was seen cheering on Team USA while taking selfies with fans.

Jessica Chastain

(Image source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Actor and absolute icon Jessica Chastain was also seen supporting Team USA (duh, look at that American flag sweater) at the gymnastic qualifications on Day Two of Paris 2024.

Sitting right behind her was…

Anna Wintour

(Image source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

You can spot that fuck-ass bob from a mile away.

Nick Jonas

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ahhh my childhood crush!!! Imma need the Nick stans to rise up!!

Nick Jonas was also at the Olympic Games, supporting Team USA on Day Two for the gymnastic qualifications. Unfortunately, his gorgiana wife Priyanka Chopra was not present.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

(Image source: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Sitting right in front of the “Love Bug” singer was “All Of Me” artist John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen. The celebrity couple were papped watching the gymnastic qualifications their kiddos.

Emma Chamberlain

(Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

YouTuber-turned-cvnty-fashion-icon Emma Chamberlain was spotted looking divine at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. She was also seen supporting Team USA at — you guessed it — the gymnastic qualification event on Day Two.

Lady Gaga

(Image source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SACRE BLU! Or whatever the French bloody say!

Mother was obviously mothering at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. The music, the outfit, the feathers — it was everything.

Following her sensational set, Lady Gaga was papped supporting Team USA at the gymnastic qualifications on Day Two. Per ABC News, was also seen supporting American swimmer Nic Fink at the 100m breaststroke race.

(Image source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

READ MORE Swim Practice In The Seine Has Been Cancelled After Torrential Rain Made It Shitty Again

Flavor Flav

(Image source: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The bloke who jump started my reality TV addiction. It’s Mr foofy foofy Flavor Flav!

What makes his appearance extra special is the fact that he’s backing the US water polo team.

To give you the quick TL;DR of the beautiful story, back in May, US water polo captain Maggie Steffens (@maggie.steffens) asked for financial help on Instagram. That’s when the Public Enemy hype man came forward to support the team.

“As a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports — Imma personally sponsor you my girl… Whatever you need. And Imma sponsor the whole team,” Flavor Flav wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @Maggie.steffens)

What a bloody terrific story.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

(Image source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Unlike most celebs on the list, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were papped spectating the women’s skating street final on Day Two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Michelle Yeoh

(Image source: by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

THIS. THIS IS THE PHOTO.

Do you not see how she just sticks out? Literally brat behaviour, IMHO.

Michelle Yeoh was papped attending the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. It’s now known if she attended the festivities alongside her Wicked co-stars, Ariana and Cynthia, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they met up for a cheeky gatho.

Pharrell Williams

(Image source: Christophe Petit Tesson/PA Images via Getty Images)

The bloke behind your fave party tunes and Despicable Me tracks, Pharrell Williams was spotted at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Prior to this, the artist also participated in the iconic Olympic Games torch relay!

(Image source: Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson

(Image source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted attending the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.



If covering songs and making them better was an Olympic sport, she would grab gold immediately!

Tayla

(Image source: by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

“Water” songstress Tyla was snapped looking fierce during the prelude to the Olympic Games! Looking stoonin’ as always.

Jeremy Allen White

(Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Bear actor and everyone’s celeb crush right now Jeremy Allen White was spotted attending the prelude to Paris 2024.

Celine Dion

(Image source: Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

UMM HELLOOO???

As much as some people found the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony quite confusing, you cannot deny the star power the French had!

Celine Dion provided punters with a spectacular performance during the opening ceremony. It was so beautiful, I almost shed a tear. OK maybe a couple fell from my eyes — it was that amazing.

Image source: Getty Images / Arturo Holmes, Ezra Shaw and Jamie Squire