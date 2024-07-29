Eurosport commentator Bob Ballard has made a statement after being stood down from covering the Olympic swimming for making a sexist remark about the Australian women’s freestyle relay team on Sunday (AEST).

The British commentator took to X — formerly known as Twitter — on Tuesday (AEST) with his statement.

“The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence,” he began.

“It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport.

“I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics. No further comment will be issued. Thank you.”

(Image: X / Bob Ballard)

Ballard tweeted to discourage people from sending any negative messages to his co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds.

However, it seems that Ballard might be feeling a little bit hard done by. Following his statement, he retweeted a post by 365Radio which offered its “100% unequivocal support” to Ballard, referring to his sacking as a “pathetic, gross, overreaction to a comment that hurt no one”.

The radio station implored the big dogs to “give the guy his job back” because “he’s done nothing wrong in the eyes of the majority”.

Just in case anyone is wondering, an apology doesn’t count if you’re only sorry for upsetting people — rather than actually doing anything wrong.

In case you missed it, Ballard was commentating when the Australian women’s 4×100 metre freestyle relay team won gold. Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris were basking in their well-deserved glory on the podium when Ballard said: “Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup.”

The comment was inherently sexist, causing offence to many around the world — including his co-commentator Simmonds who called his statement “outrageous”.

Get ’em gals!!!! (Image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ballard was promptly removed from his duties by Eurosport.

“During a segment of EuroSport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect,” the statement read, per The Independent.

While many were appreciative of EuroSport’s quick action, others believed it to be another example of the woke left taking a man down for having a sense of humour!!! The woke mind virus at it again!!! Feminism going too far!!!

Isn’t that just peachy?

Look, from Ballard’s cheeky retweet, it’s clear that old mate doesn’t completely understand why what he said was an issue. So let me be clear.

It’s a comment that wouldn’t have been made about men. It’s a comment that belittles the efforts of professional athletes who have worked their asses off to be where they are. It’s just another comment on a slew of thousands that add up to be negatively impactful.

One man lost his gig, but so many women deal with this shit every single day — especially those occupying spaces that are dominated by men like sport.

And sure, I guess it was a joke. But aren’t they meant to be funny? Food for thought.