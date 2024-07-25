17 Of The Best Sports Bars In Melbourne To Watch The Paris 2024 Games At Like, 3AM

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 kicks off this Friday, and while you’d probably rather be soaking it up during your Euro summer instead of clutching a hot water bottle, let’s be real—it only happens every four years! So instead of watching the games at home, change things up and grab your mates to hit up one of the best sports bars in Melbourne. The vibes will be way better and you’ll have a cold beer, maybe even a mulled wine or a cheeky parma while cheering on the Aussies.

Plus, why lie to yourself when you can lie to other people every time you say, “I totally could’ve been in the Olympics if I wanted to.” Time to put on your layers and get out there — who needs Paris when you’ve got a pub and a pint?

Melbourne’s best sports bars to watch the Olympic Games Paris 2024

1. The Crafty Squire, CBD

(Photo: The Crafty Squire)

The Crafty Squire is the ultimate spot to catch the Paris 2024 Olympics if you want some good pub-grub while you cheer on the Aussies to gold! They’ve got multiple screens everywhere, so you won’t miss a single moment of Olympic action.

As a pub, restaurant, and microbrewery all rolled into one, you’re spoilt for choice with their extensive selection of hand-crafted beers.

They’re open until 1am every night, and if you’re up for a big one, they’ll keep the taps flowing until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays! You can find their sports viewing schedule here.

Address: 127 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000

2. The College Lawn Hotel, Prahran

(Photo: The College Lawn Hotel)

The College Lawn Hotel in Prahran is the ultimate hangout for catching the Olympics if you’re looking for more of a chill vibe this season.

This iconic pub has a massive beer garden and loads of screens, so you can relax with your mates in peace whilst watching your favourite events. PSA: Do NOT sleep on their Thursday ribs deal. Thank us later. Check out their live sports schedule here.

Address: 36 Greville St, Prahran VIC 3181

3. The Great Northern Hotel, Carlton North

(Photo: The Great Northern Hotel)

The Great Northern Hotel is a staple for sports lovers in Melbourne.

There are meal deals most nights including steak night on Tuesdays or burger night on Thursdays. You can get $22 Parmas on Mondays and in this economy that’s absolutely a steal! Schedule in your Olympics viewing sesh here!

Address: 644 Rathdowne St, Carlton North VIC 3054

4. Provincial Hotel, Fitzroy

(Photo: Pronvincial Hotel)

If you’re dipping your toes into the Olympics scene and are an OG local sports fan, then Provincial Hotel in Fitzroy is the perfect pub for you. The multiple screens will let you switch from AFL, NRL, UFC and of course Olympics content — perfect for our dwindling attention spans.

If you feel like really treating yourself, you can make a day of it and book a bottomless brunch for your weekend Olympics viewing. Find out when you can watch the Olympics at the Provincial Hotel here.

Address: 299 Brunswick St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

5. The Duke Of Wellington, CBD

(Photo: The Duke of Wellington)

Melbourne’s oldest pub, located in the heart of the CBD, is the prime spot for after work drinks while catching up on the latest Olympic events.

The Duke offers a bunch of different spaces throughout its three levels, so you can storm off dramatically when your country takes a loss, without pissing off your friends… that much. Check out their Olympics schedule here.

Address: 2/146 Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000

6. The Exchange Hotel, Port Melbourne

(Photo: The Exchange Hotel)

Known for their yum-as Parmas, The Exchange Hotel is the perfect spot for an after work dinner and screening of your fav Olympic sport. Pro tip: Go on Wednesday nights for their $23 Parma deal.

Address: 39 Bay St, Port Melbourne VIC 3207

7. The Castle Hotel, North Melbourne

(Photo: The Castle Hotel)

The Castle Hotel is gearing up for the Olympics with a different special offer every day throughout the event. You can stay in the loop by checking their Instagram for daily updates on what’s on offer.

This North Melbourne gem is the perfect place to unwind with friends while enjoying delicious food and drinks.

Address: 56 Courtney St, North Melbourne VIC 3051

8. The Espy, St Kilda

(Photo: The Esplanade)

Known for its live music and iconic pub trivia, the St Kilda hotspot is changing it up for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Enjoy top-notch pub fare or maybe even some Yum Cha at Mya Tiger on the top floor, before heading downstairs to watch the events.

Stick around after for resident DJs who’ll keep the party going ’til late, making it a gold medal-worthy experience. Checkout The Espy’s Olympics schedule here.

Address: 11 The Esplanade, St Kilda VIC 3182

9. The Imperial Hotel, CBD

(Photo: The Imperial Hotel)

The Imperial Hotel is perfect for die hard Olympics fans who choose to brave the time differences. Open from 12pm to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and 12pm to 5am on Wednesdays and Sundays, you won’t miss out on any Olympics action! Find their live sports schedule here.

Address: 2-8 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

10. Bells Hotel, South Melbourne

(Photo: Bells Hotel)

Bells Hotel, proudly calling itself “South Melbourne’s best rooftop bar”, is the ultimate spot to catch all the Olympic action. They’ve got stunning views, a relaxed vibe and a tasty menu to keep you fueled while you think about how you could totally swim a lap in under 10 seconds.

Their happy hour is also a total win — think $8 beers and $12 spritzes! Plus, with daily specials like a $25 steak and beer or wine on Wednesdays — say less — you’ll be running to The Bells. You can look at their Olympics viewing schedule here.

11. The Precinct Hotel, Richmond

(Photo: The Precinct)

The Precinct Hotel sports bar in Richmond is a great place to catch some Olympic action, but they won’t be showing it every day, so make sure to check their schedule online!

With a relaxed vibe and plenty of screens, it’s perfect for chilling with your mates over cold drinks and solid feeds like juicy burgers and loaded nachos. So grab your crew, see what’s on, and get ready to cheer on the Aussies!

Address: 60 Swan St, Cremorne VIC 3121

12. Turf Bar, CBD

(Photo: Turf Bar)

Turf Bar is a top sports bar in Melbourne CBD for catching the Olympics! With massive screens and a lively atmosphere (their playlists are always iconic), you can soak in all the action while enjoying a cold drink and some delicious pub grub. They’ve got three private booths, perfect for chilling with your mates and getting the best view of the games.

Heads up: Turf Bar gets crowded fast, so check out their live schedule and book a spot before you go.

Address: 131 Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000

13. Kicks, CBD

(Photo:Kicks)

Kicks is one of the most aesthetic sports bars in Melbourne, perfect for those who also love to document every time they’re brave enough to leave the house.

The bar has multiple big screens and projectors, so you’ll have plenty of area to enjoy the games.

If you need a break from the Olympics, the bar also has three retro arcade tables, a foosball table, and a custom-built pool table.

Check out their live sports schedule here.

Address: Level 1/450 Elizabeth St, Melbourne VIC 3000

14. Clayton Hotel, Clayton

(Photo: Clayton Hotel)

Don’t worry we didn’t forget our South siders – Clayton Hotel is a solid choice for catching the Olympics in Melbourne! With plenty of screens around the venue, you and your mates can settle in with a drink and enjoy all the action without missing a beat.

Their cosy atmosphere and $5 beer and wine during the games is sure to help you enjoy the Olympic spirit! Don’t forget to take a look at their live sports schedule.

Address: 319 Clayton Rd, Clayton VIC 3168

15. Moreland Hotel, Brunswick

(Photo: Moreland Hotel)

The iconic Moreland Hotel is a great bar in Melbourne to catch the Olympics, whether you’re rolling with the fam or just taking mum out for a night.

The Sports Bar has multiple screens, so you won’t miss a second of the action.

If you’ve got kids in tow or you’re just trying to heal your inner child, the Family Bistro has a menu that’ll keep everyone happy, plus an indoor play area to keep them entertained.

Address: Sydney Rd &, Moreland Rd, Brunswick VIC 3056

16. Olympic Hotel, Preston

(Photo: Olympic Hotel)

If you’re named after the Olympics then you legally should have to screen the Olympics. I don’t make the rules, but thankfully this pub follows them.

The Olympic Hotel’s sports bar is open Sunday to Tuesday 12pm to 8pm and Wednesday to Saturday 10am to late.

Their garlic and cheese bread is a must and if you’re coming with friends or just having a big night get the $45 2L beer tube.

Address: 31 Albert St, Preston VIC 3072

17. Federation Square, CBD

(Photo: Fed Square)

Not a pub, but if you’re in your broke era and can’t say no to your mates peer pressuring you to buy a pint, Federation Square is the perfect spot to enjoy the Olympics without breaking the bank. Starting July 26, Fed Square will show highlights and replays on the big screen from 12pm to 4pm, followed by Channel Nine’s live broadcast until 10pm. And great news for all the Matildas fans out there (so every person ever), the CBD hub will also screen every Tillies match.

While it’s free to get in, you’ll need to get a ticket online before rocking up. It’s a first-in, best-dressed situation, so don’t drag your feet. They’ve got some temporary fencing set up and they’ll be checking bags. So pack light, rug up and come early to make sure you don’t miss out on the action!

Address: Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne VIC 3000



Staying home instead? Catch all the action on Nine Now and Stan.