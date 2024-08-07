Australian Hockey Player Arrested In Paris For Allegedly Trying To Purchase Cocaine

One member of the Australian Olympic field hockey team has been arrested in Paris for allegedly trying to purchase cocaine. The Paris 2024 Olympian has not been identified, and no charges have been laid.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) is currently working with French police to investigate allegations that an Australian Olympian tried to purchase cocaine in the 9th arrondissement of Paris.

A statement from the AOC confirmed that the hockey player was in the custody of police.

“No charges have been laid. The AOC is continuing to make enquiries and arrange support for the team member,” read the statement.

The news was broken by French journalist Jean-Baptiste Marty in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

“A member of the Australian field hockey team was arrested last night after [allegedly] buying cocaine on a street in the 9th arrondissement of Paris,” Marty wrote.

The French journo also confirmed that the dealer was also arrested, while allegedly in possession of 75 ecstasy tablets, 3g of 2 MMC and seven vials of cocaine.

Police have alleged that they witnessed the player attempt to make the purchase.

Under French law, the purchase of the illicit substance for under $249 AUD could result in the athlete simply being fined 200 euros.

The amount of cocaine that was allegedly attempted to be purchased is not known.

Both the Kookaburras (men’s) and the Hockeyroos (women’s) teams were knocked out during their quarterfinal matches.

More to come.

[Image: Getty]