Every new day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is bringing in more and more medals to the total medal tally. Australia’s Olympians are repping the green and gold with pride, winning medal after medal, but what’s our current medal tally?
The Paris Olympics are getting underway, and though there’s been all sorts of drama about the Opening Ceremony, beds in the Olympic Village, a frenzy over choccie muffins and lack of chicken nuggets for athletes, the most important part of the Olympic Games are the actual games!
As Day 16 comes and goes, the total medal tally for Paris 2024 is climbing up, with Australia standing strong in the Top 3 of the leaderboard! Suck it, France!
And, to make things even sweeter, we’ve officially beaten the tally reached at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2004 Athens Olympic Games. Yahooo!!!
So which Australian Olympians have won what medals in what events? And most importantly, where do we stand in the current Olympic medal tally?
Table of Contents:
How many medals has Australia won at Paris 2024?
Here is Australia’s current medal count as of Day 16 of Paris 2024:
- Gold: 18
- Silver: 18
- Bronze: 14
- Total: 50
Gold 🥇
Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien
Event: Men’s Team Pursuit Cycling
In one of the most dramatic finals we’ve seen so far, the Australian men’s cycling team snatched the gold with a time of 3:42.067 at the Olympic Velodrome.
The Aussie team — Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien — were neck and neck with Team Great Britain right up until the final lap. It wasn’t until the British cyclists had a bit of a blunder, cementing the Aussie win.
Nina Kennedy
Iconic pole vaulter Nina Kennedy has spectacularly won the gold over defending Olympic champion Katie Moon from Team USA. She cleared a whopping 4.90 metres and as a result, became the first Aussie women’s champion in a field event.
Matt Wearn
Event: Men’s Dinghy
Matt Wearn can officially add a second gold medal to his resume after claiming gold in the Men’s Dinghy event on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics! It’s a huge win for the superstar, especially after he was made to race the final twice after it was ditched close to the finish.
This is the fourth Aussie gold to be scooped up in this event at the last four consecutive Olympics. Neato!!!!
Keegan Palmer
Event: Men’s Park Skateboarding
Well, would you look at that? It’s a DOUBLE GOLD for Australia in skateboarding! Aussie Keegan Palmer has successfully defended his spot on top of the podium after winning his second gold medal in the sport at 21 years old. He managed to score 93.11 on his opening run, clearing the rest of the competition by three points.
On ‘ya Keegs!!!
Arisa Trew
Event: Women’s Park Skateboarding
Arisa Trew took out the gold after scoring a very nifty 93.18 on her second run of the park. At only 14 years old, she is officially Australia’s youngest gold medallist. On ‘ya Arisa!!!!
Grace Brown
Event: Road cycling — Women’s time trial.
Australia’s first gold medal of Paris 2024 came from Grace Brown who dominated the women’s time trial for road cycling, beating second place by an astounding 1:31 mins.
Ariarne Titmus
Event: Swimming — Women’s 400m freestyle.
In what was described as the “race of the century“, Ariarne Titmus took home her third Olympic Gold medal and defended her title as the women’s 400m freestyle champion.
Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris
Event: Swimming — Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Team Australia took home a third gold medal in the women’s freestyle relay when Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris smashed the race. Nothing could bring the team down — not even a sexist remark from commentator Bob Ballard.
Jessica Fox
Event: Canoe Slalom — Women’s kayak single.
Australia’s Olympic flag-bearer Jess Fox started her Paris 2024 run with a gold medal in the canoe slalom K-1 final — in an event that was commentated by her Olympian father Richard Fox.
Mollie O’Callaghan
Event: Swimming — Women’s 200m freestyle.
The medals from the pool just won’t stop coming, when on Day 3 Mollie O’Callaghan scored gold in the women’s 200m freestyle, scoring an Olympic record time of 1:53.27 mins.
Kaylee McKeown
Event: Swimming: Women’s 100m backstroke.
23-year-old Queenslander Kaylee McKeown has scored Australia’s fourth gold medal in Paris with her Olympic 100m backstroke, cementing her legacy as an Aussie swimming icon.
Jessica Fox
Event: Canoe slalom: Women’s C1
Our queen Jess Fox nabbed her second gold of the Paris Games, defending her canoe (C1) title in the canoe slalom course to add to her K1 victory three days ago.
Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell
Event: Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle.
The dream team combo of Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus have done it again! Your gals set a total of 7:38.08, just half a second off the world record which they set at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
Kaylee McKeown
Event: Swimming: Women’s 200m freestyle.
McKeown was added to her own, and Australia’s gold medal tally with a stunning 200m freestyle victory. She now heads home with two gold medals to add to the three she secured at Tokyo 2020 after being the first Australian ever to defend two Olympic gold titles.
Cam McEvoy
Event: Swimming: Men’s 50m freestyle.
Cam McEvoy is Australia’s first male gold medallist of Paris 2024 after successfully defending his gold in the men’s 50m freestyle sprint. A successful end to his career at his fourth and likely final Olympics.
Saya Sakakibara
Event: Cycling: Women’s BMX racing.
Saya Sakakibara has secured the victory in the women’s BMX racing, winning gold with a time of 34.189. She is Australia’s first BMX gold medallist in Olympic history.
Matthew Ebden and John Peers
Tennis legends Matthew Ebden and John Peers broke an almost 30-year-long record and became the first Australians to win gold in tennis at the Olympics since 1996.
The pair beat out their US competitors in a third-set tie-breaker, winning 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8.
Noemie Fox
Event: Kayak cross.
Gold medals aren’t just for Jess Fox, younger sister Noemie Fox has now etched her name in the history books after winning the kayak cross gold medal. The victory comes after a perfect run, winning every race of the tournament in her debut Olympics.
Silver 🥈
Elijah Winnington
Event: Swimming — Men’s 400m freestyle.
Australia’s first silver medal came from the pool when Elijiah Winnington — whose name is perfect for someone who clearly is good at winning a tonne — placed second in the men’s 400m freestyle.
Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor
Event: Swimming — Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.
Team Australia took home another silver when Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor placed second in the men’s freestyle relay.
During the race Chalmers beat the world record time for fastest 100m men’s freestyle time, with an amazing time of 46.59 seconds.
Christopher Burton
Event: Equestrian — Eventing individual jumping.
After placing second in the individual jumping event for equestrian, Christopher Burton had reporters in stitches when he claimed all he wanted to do to celebrate was get on the beers with his loved ones. Bloody legend.
“I’m a bit surprised you didn’t want to do these interviews tomorrow because we normally hungover and they are the best interviews you’ll ever get,” Burton told Fox Sports.
Ariane Titmus
Event: Swimming — Women’s 200m freestyle.
Ariarne Titmus scored second-place in the same event that her fellow Aussie swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan scored gold in. Their shared coach Dean Boxall was bloody stoked, as per usual.
Zac Stubblety-Cook
Event: Swimming: Men’s 200m breaststroke.
Mr Stubblety-Cook scored not one, but TWO silvers in the 200m breaststroke.
Kyle Chalmers
Event: 100m freestyle.
Kyle Chalmers scored Australia’s second silver medal of the day in swimming by coming in first in the 100m freestyle.
Grae Morris
Event: Men’s windsurfing.
Grae Morris had to wait an extra day to compete in the men’s windsurfing finals. But it was all worth it when he got to hang a silver medal around his neck. Patience pays off!
Ariarne Titmus
Event: Women’s 800m freestyle.
Ariarne scored silver — sandwiched between Americans Katie Ledecky (who took out gold) and Paige Madden in third — in a race Arnie apparently doesn’t compete in very often! Not bad, not bad at all.
Meg Harris
Event: Swimming: Women’s 50m freestyle
Our girl Meg Harris of Team Australia couldn’t hold back the happy tears after smashing the Women’s 50m Freestyle Final on day nine.
Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan
Swimming: Women’s 4x100m medley relay.
Ultimate quartet Kaylee Mckeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma Mckeon and Mollie O’Callaghan took out the silver medal once again. As you can see in the above pic, they were celebrating gleefully following their win. It’s giving H20: Just Add Water <3
Nicola Olyslagers
Event: Athletics — Women’s high jump.
With an astounding 2m high jump, Nicola Olyslagers leapt (literally) above (also literally) the bar (also also literally) to win Australia it’s 30th Paris Olympics medal.
Jack Robinson
Event: Surfing
After beating the three-time world champion to make his way to the final, Jack Robinson made his country proud with an amazing second place in the Paris 2024 men’s surfing. French Polynesian local Kauli Vaast won the gold.
Moesha Johnson
Event: Women’s 10km swimming marathon.
Sharon Van Rouewendaal of Netherlands poses with the gold medal, Ginevra Taddeucciof Italy poses with her bronze medal and Moesha Johnson of Australia poses with her silver medal. (Getty)
Aussie Moesha Johnson took out the silver in the Women’s 10km on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. She even boasted about the fact that the plague-infested Seine wasn’t all that bad to swim in, actually. She’s seen worse, in fact!
That’s the Aussie spirit!
Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard
Event: Men’s kayak four 500m.
Canoe kings Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard of Team Australia claimed silver in the Men’s Kayak Four 500m Finals.
Maddison Keeney
Event: Women’s individual 3m springboard diving
Aussie diver Maddison Keeney has won silver in the 3m springboard diving with a score of 343.10 after a great final dive earned her 78.20 points. She came second only to Chinese diver Yiwen Chen.
Matthew Richardson
Event: Track cycling
Cyclist Matthew Richardson will come home with a silver medal around his neck after coming second to Dutch Harrie Lavreysen in the men’s individual sprint final.
The Stingers
Event: Water polo
The Aussie water polo team have secured the silver medal after losing to Spain in the final.
Jessica Hull
Event: 1500m
Jessica Hull has made history as the first Australian woman to ever medal in the 1500m, winning the silver behind the unbeatable Faith Kipyegon from Kenya.
Bronze 🥉
Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley
Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley have claimed the bronze in the inaugural Olympic marathon race walk.
“It was all about teamwork today and when I lost motivation to do it for myself, it was about doing it for Rhyd and doing it for our coach who was going bonkers on the sidelines,” Montag told the ABC.
It’s her second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics after winning bronze in the women’s 20km walk.
Matt Denny
Event: Men’s Discus
Matt Denny was the fourth Aussie Olympian to take home a medal for Australia on August 7 and the first Aussie man to win a medal in the men’s Olympic discus. He was in the gold position for the discus event for a moment after catapulting the discus just short of his own personal best. In the end, he claimed bronze while Jamaica won gold and Lithuania won silver.
Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill
Event: Men’s 4x200m freestyle.
The Aussie quartet — Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill — finished third in the men’s 4x200m freestyle, coming behind Great Britain (who won gold) and the US (silver).
Penny Smith
Event: Shooting: Women’s trap.
Queen of precision Penny Smith shot to kill and scored in the Shooting: Women’s trap. SLAY!
Natalya Diehm
Event: Cycling: Women’s BMX freestyle park.
BMX icon Natalya Diehm has scored an Olympic bronze medal in the BMX freestyle and I’m kissing that medal through the screen.
Jemima Montag
Event: Women’s 20km Race Walk
In a ‘yuge win, Jemima Montag became the second Aussie female in history to win an Olympic Games medal in race walking. How wild!
Annabelle McIntyre/Jessica Morrison
Event: Rowing — Women’s pair
Also known as the Rowsellas (amazing name, full points) Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison took home their first medal of Paris 2024, scoring bronze!
Finishing with a time of 7:03.54, these two legends narrowly came behind Team Ro(w)mania in second, and the Dutch in first.
Kaylee McKeown
Event: Women’s 200m individual medley.
Our fave bespectacled queen Kaylee McKeown won bronze in the individual medley, with Canadian Summer McIntosh winning gold and American Kate Douglass taking out silver.
Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan, Matthew Temple and Joshua Yong
Event: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay.
In a dramatic swimming final, the Aussie team took out third place behind Team USA (who set a world record) and China (who set a Chinese record). The Aussies set an Oceania record in this relatively new event.
Eleanor Patterson
Event: Athletics: Women’s high jump.
Jumping queen Eleanor Patterson took out the bronze medal for the Women’s High Jump Final on Day 9, the same event that Nicola Olyslagers took out the silver. Patterson jumped 1.95m.
Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer
Event: Cycling — Men’s team sprint.
Finishing with a time of 41.597 seconds, Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson, and Matthew Glaetzer added yet another shiny medal to Australia’s growing pile.
Rhydian Cowley and Jemima Montag
Event: Mixed marathon race walk relay
Jemima Montag snagged her second medal of the Paris Games with her race-waling partner Rhydian Cowley, as they placed third in the mixed marathon race walk relay. With a time of 2:51:38, this dynamic duo scored Australia our 36th medal!
Charlie Senior
Event: Men’s 57kg boxing.
Australia’s Charlie Senior won the bronze after versing Uzbekistan’s Abdumalik Khalokov at the men’s 57kg semi-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium.
Caitlin Parker
Event: Women’s 75kg boxing.
Fighting queen Caitlin Parker claimed victory against Khadija Mardi of Team Morocco after the Women’s 75kg Quarter-final match on day nine.
Full Paris Olympics medal tally
As Day 16 comes to an end, Australia stands strong at number three on the world medal tally for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Unfortunately for the rest of the world, topping the list is China with 38 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze. Then in second (suck it) is the United States with 37 gold, 42 silver, and 42 bronze.
As long as we keep beating France, I’ll be happy.
The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.
