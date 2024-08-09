Every new day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is bringing in more and more medals to the total medal tally. Australia’s Olympians are repping the green and gold with pride, winning medal after medal, but what’s our current medal tally?

The Paris Olympics are getting underway, and though there’s been all sorts of drama about the Opening Ceremony, beds in the Olympic Village, a frenzy over choccie muffins and lack of chicken nuggets for athletes, the most important part of the Olympic Games are the actual games!

As Day 15 comes and goes, the total medal tally for Paris 2024 is climbing up, with Australia standing strong in the Top 3 of the leaderboard! Suck it, France!

And, to make things even sweeter, we’ve officially beaten the tally reached at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2004 Athens Olympic Games. Yahooo!!!

So which Australian Olympians have won what medals in what events? And most importantly, where do we stand in the current Olympic medal tally?

How many medals has Australia won at Paris 2024?

Here is Australia’s current medal count as of Day 14 of Paris 2024:

Gold: 18

18 Silver: 16

16 Bronze: 14

14 Total: 48

Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien

Event: Men’s Team Pursuit Cycling

In one of the most dramatic finals we’ve seen so far, the Australian men’s cycling team snatched the gold with a time of 3:42.067 at the Olympic Velodrome.

The Aussie team — Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien — were neck and neck with Team Great Britain right up until the final lap. It wasn’t until the British cyclists had a bit of a blunder, cementing the Aussie win.

Zoooooomin’ their way to gold! (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Nina Kennedy

Iconic pole vaulter Nina Kennedy has spectacularly won the gold over defending Olympic champion Katie Moon from Team USA. She cleared a whopping 4.90 metres and as a result, became the first Aussie women’s champion in a field event.

AUSSIE AUSSIE AUSSIE, OI OI OI!!!! (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Matt Wearn

Event: Men’s Dinghy

Matt Wearn can officially add a second gold medal to his resume after claiming gold in the Men’s Dinghy event on Day 12 of the Paris Olympics! It’s a huge win for the superstar, especially after he was made to race the final twice after it was ditched close to the finish.

This is the fourth Aussie gold to be scooped up in this event at the last four consecutive Olympics. Neato!!!!

Silver medalist Pavlos Kontides of Team Cyprus, Gold medalist Matt Wearn of Team Australia and Bronze medalist Stefano Peschiera of Team Peru celebrate at the medal ceremony. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Keegan Palmer

Event: Men’s Park Skateboarding

Well, would you look at that? It’s a DOUBLE GOLD for Australia in skateboarding! Aussie Keegan Palmer has successfully defended his spot on top of the podium after winning his second gold medal in the sport at 21 years old. He managed to score 93.11 on his opening run, clearing the rest of the competition by three points.

On ‘ya Keegs!!!

Australia is now the coolest country!!! Thanks skateboarding champions!!! (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arisa Trew

Event: Women’s Park Skateboarding

Arisa Trew took out the gold after scoring a very nifty 93.18 on her second run of the park. At only 14 years old, she is officially Australia’s youngest gold medallist. On ‘ya Arisa!!!!

When I was 14 my biggest achievement was my cooking level on Runescape. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Grace Brown

Event: Road cycling — Women’s time trial.

Australia’s first gold medal of Paris 2024 came from Grace Brown who dominated the women’s time trial for road cycling, beating second place by an astounding 1:31 mins.

Grace Brown holding her gold. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus

Event: Swimming — Women’s 400m freestyle.

In what was described as the “race of the century“, Ariarne Titmus took home her third Olympic Gold medal and defended her title as the women’s 400m freestyle champion.

Ariarne Titmus proves her legend status. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris

Event: Swimming — Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Team Australia took home a third gold medal in the women’s freestyle relay when Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris smashed the race. Nothing could bring the team down — not even a sexist remark from commentator Bob Ballard.

Team Australia does it again! (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Jessica Fox

Event: Canoe Slalom — Women’s kayak single.

Australia’s Olympic flag-bearer Jess Fox started her Paris 2024 run with a gold medal in the canoe slalom K-1 final — in an event that was commentated by her Olympian father Richard Fox.

Jess Fox on the podium. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Mollie O’Callaghan

Event: Swimming — Women’s 200m freestyle.

The medals from the pool just won’t stop coming, when on Day 3 Mollie O’Callaghan scored gold in the women’s 200m freestyle, scoring an Olympic record time of 1:53.27 mins.

Mollie O’Callaghan celebrates her win. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kaylee McKeown

Event: Swimming: Women’s 100m backstroke.

23-year-old Queenslander Kaylee McKeown has scored Australia’s fourth gold medal in Paris with her Olympic 100m backstroke, cementing her legacy as an Aussie swimming icon.

Winner Kaylee McKeown celebrating her win with the mysterious Olympics box. (Image source: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Jessica Fox

Event: Canoe slalom: Women’s C1

Our queen Jess Fox nabbed her second gold of the Paris Games, defending her canoe (C1) title in the canoe slalom course to add to her K1 victory three days ago.

Gold medalist Jessica Fox of Team Australia scoring her second Gold Medal! (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell

Event: Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle.

Gold Medalists Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia pose following the Swimming medal ceremony. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The dream team combo of Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus have done it again! Your gals set a total of 7:38.08, just half a second off the world record which they set at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Kaylee McKeown

Event: Swimming: Women’s 200m freestyle.

She really is that girl. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

McKeown was added to her own, and Australia’s gold medal tally with a stunning 200m freestyle victory. She now heads home with two gold medals to add to the three she secured at Tokyo 2020 after being the first Australian ever to defend two Olympic gold titles.

Cam McEvoy

Event: Swimming: Men’s 50m freestyle.

Our first male gold medallist of Paris 2024!! (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cam McEvoy is Australia’s first male gold medallist of Paris 2024 after successfully defending his gold in the men’s 50m freestyle sprint. A successful end to his career at his fourth and likely final Olympics.

Saya Sakakibara

Event: Cycling: Women’s BMX racing.

A stunning victory for someone who had COVID earlier this week. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Saya Sakakibara has secured the victory in the women’s BMX racing, winning gold with a time of 34.189. She is Australia’s first BMX gold medallist in Olympic history.

Matthew Ebden and John Peers

Tennis legends Matthew Ebden and John Peers broke an almost 30-year-long record and became the first Australians to win gold in tennis at the Olympics since 1996.

The pair beat out their US competitors in a third-set tie-breaker, winning 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Noemie Fox

Event: Kayak cross.

Gold medals aren’t just for Jess Fox, younger sister Noemie Fox has now etched her name in the history books after winning the kayak cross gold medal. The victory comes after a perfect run, winning every race of the tournament in her debut Olympics.

(Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Elijah Winnington

Event: Swimming — Men’s 400m freestyle.

Australia’s first silver medal came from the pool when Elijiah Winnington — whose name is perfect for someone who clearly is good at winning a tonne — placed second in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Elijah Winnington (left), Lukas Martens (middle), and Woomin Kim (right). (Photo by DBM/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor

Event: Swimming — Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Team Australia took home another silver when Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor placed second in the men’s freestyle relay.

During the race Chalmers beat the world record time for fastest 100m men’s freestyle time, with an amazing time of 46.59 seconds.

Up the lads! (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Christopher Burton

Event: Equestrian — Eventing individual jumping.

After placing second in the individual jumping event for equestrian, Christopher Burton had reporters in stitches when he claimed all he wanted to do to celebrate was get on the beers with his loved ones. Bloody legend.

“I’m a bit surprised you didn’t want to do these interviews tomorrow because we normally hungover and they are the best interviews you’ll ever get,” Burton told Fox Sports.

Get this man a beer. (Photo By Manu Reino/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Ariane Titmus

Event: Swimming — Women’s 200m freestyle.

Ariarne Titmus scored second-place in the same event that her fellow Aussie swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan scored gold in. Their shared coach Dean Boxall was bloody stoked, as per usual.

Such an iconic pic. (Photo by An Lingjun/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Event: Swimming: Men’s 200m breaststroke.

Mr Stubblety-Cook scored not one, but TWO silvers in the 200m breaststroke.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia with his Silver Medan during the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Medals Ceremony. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kyle Chalmers

Event: 100m freestyle.

Kyle Chalmers scored Australia’s second silver medal of the day in swimming by coming in first in the 100m freestyle.

Silver Medalist Kyle Chalmers of Team Australia posing with his medal. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Grae Morris

Event: Men’s windsurfing.

Grae Morris had to wait an extra day to compete in the men’s windsurfing finals. But it was all worth it when he got to hang a silver medal around his neck. Patience pays off!

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus

Event: Women’s 800m freestyle.

Ariarne scored silver — sandwiched between Americans Katie Ledecky (who took out gold) and Paige Madden in third — in a race Arnie apparently doesn’t compete in very often! Not bad, not bad at all.

Silver medallist Ariarne Titmus poses with winner Katie Ledecky and bronze medallist Paige Madden after the 800m freestyle. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Meg Harris

Event: Swimming: Women’s 50m freestyle

Yay Meg!!!!! (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Our girl Meg Harris of Team Australia couldn’t hold back the happy tears after smashing the Women’s 50m Freestyle Final on day nine.

Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan

Swimming: Women’s 4x100m medley relay.

THEY DID IT AGAIN!!!!! (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ultimate quartet Kaylee Mckeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma Mckeon and Mollie O’Callaghan took out the silver medal once again. As you can see in the above pic, they were celebrating gleefully following their win. It’s giving H20: Just Add Water <3

Nicola Olyslagers

Event: Athletics — Women’s high jump.

With an astounding 2m high jump, Nicola Olyslagers leapt (literally) above (also literally) the bar (also also literally) to win Australia it’s 30th Paris Olympics medal.

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Jack Robinson

Event: Surfing

After beating the three-time world champion to make his way to the final, Jack Robinson made his country proud with an amazing second place in the Paris 2024 men’s surfing. French Polynesian local Kauli Vaast won the gold.

(Photo by Ben Thouard-Pool/Getty Images)

Moesha Johnson

Event: Women’s 10km swimming marathon.

Sharon Van Rouewendaal of Netherlands poses with the gold medal, Ginevra Taddeucciof Italy poses with her bronze medal and Moesha Johnson of Australia poses with her silver medal. (Getty)

Aussie Moesha Johnson took out the silver in the Women’s 10km on day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. She even boasted about the fact that the plague-infested Seine wasn’t all that bad to swim in, actually. She’s seen worse, in fact!

That’s the Aussie spirit!

Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard

Event: Men’s kayak four 500m.

Silver medalists Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard of Team Australia pose after the Canoe Sprint medal ceremony. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Canoe kings Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard of Team Australia claimed silver in the Men’s Kayak Four 500m Finals.

Maddison Keeney

Event: Women’s individual 3m springboard diving

Aussie diver Maddison Keeney has won silver in the 3m springboard diving with a score of 343.10 after a great final dive earned her 78.20 points. She came second only to Chinese diver Yiwen Chen.

Keeney secures silver. (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Matthew Richardson

Event: Track cycling

Cyclist Matthew Richardson will come home with a silver medal around his neck after coming second to Dutch Harrie Lavreysen in the men’s individual sprint final.

Iconic. (Image: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley

Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley have claimed the bronze in the inaugural Olympic marathon race walk.



“It was all about teamwork today and when I lost motivation to do it for myself, it was about doing it for Rhyd and doing it for our coach who was going bonkers on the sidelines,” Montag told the ABC.

It’s her second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics after winning bronze in the women’s 20km walk.

Go team!!!! (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Matt Denny

Event: Men’s Discus

Matt Denny was the fourth Aussie Olympian to take home a medal for Australia on August 7 and the first Aussie man to win a medal in the men’s Olympic discus. He was in the gold position for the discus event for a moment after catapulting the discus just short of his own personal best. In the end, he claimed bronze while Jamaica won gold and Lithuania won silver.

Gooooo Matt!!!! (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill

Event: Men’s 4x200m freestyle.

The Aussie quartet — Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill — finished third in the men’s 4x200m freestyle, coming behind Great Britain (who won gold) and the US (silver).

The gang is all here!! (Image source: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Penny Smith

Event: Shooting: Women’s trap.

Bronze medalist Penny Smith of Team Australia celebrates on the podium at the Shooting Trap Women’s medal ceremony on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Queen of precision Penny Smith shot to kill and scored in the Shooting: Women’s trap. SLAY!

Natalya Diehm

Event: Cycling: Women’s BMX freestyle park.

Bronze medalist Natalya Diehm of Team Australia kisses her medal on the podium during the BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Final. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

BMX icon Natalya Diehm has scored an Olympic bronze medal in the BMX freestyle and I’m kissing that medal through the screen.

Jemima Montag

Event: Women’s 20km Race Walk

Jemima Montag of Australia during Women’s 20km Race Walk on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Image source: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

In a ‘yuge win, Jemima Montag became the second Aussie female in history to win an Olympic Games medal in race walking. How wild!

Annabelle McIntyre/Jessica Morrison

Event: Rowing — Women’s pair

Also known as the Rowsellas (amazing name, full points) Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison took home their first medal of Paris 2024, scoring bronze!

Finishing with a time of 7:03.54, these two legends narrowly came behind Team Ro(w)mania in second, and the Dutch in first.

Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison in the Women’s Pairs rowing at Paris. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Kaylee McKeown

Event: Women’s 200m individual medley.

Our fave bespectacled queen Kaylee McKeown won bronze in the individual medley, with Canadian Summer McIntosh winning gold and American Kate Douglass taking out silver.

Bronze Medalist Kaylee McKeown grabs a selfie after the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final with Summer McIntosh (C) and Kate Douglass (L). (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan, Matthew Temple and Joshua Yong

Event: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay.

In a dramatic swimming final, the Aussie team took out third place behind Team USA (who set a world record) and China (who set a Chinese record). The Aussies set an Oceania record in this relatively new event.

Team Australia — (L-R) Joshua Yong, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Temple and a boxing kangaroo — after winning bronze in the mixed medley relay. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Eleanor Patterson

Event: Athletics: Women’s high jump.

Jumping queen Eleanor Patterson took out the bronze medal for the Women’s High Jump Final on Day 9, the same event that Nicola Olyslagers took out the silver. Patterson jumped 1.95m.

We love a flag wrapped around a winner. Go girl! (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Matthew Glaetzer

Event: Cycling — Men’s team sprint.

Finishing with a time of 41.597 seconds, Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson, and Matthew Glaetzer added yet another shiny medal to Australia’s growing pile.

(Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

Rhydian Cowley and Jemima Montag

Event: Mixed marathon race walk relay

Jemima Montag snagged her second medal of the Paris Games with her race-waling partner Rhydian Cowley, as they placed third in the mixed marathon race walk relay. With a time of 2:51:38, this dynamic duo scored Australia our 36th medal!

Getting medals is a (race) walk in the park! (Photo By Alvaro Diaz/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Charlie Senior

Event: Men’s 57kg boxing.

Australia’s Charlie Senior won the bronze after versing Uzbekistan’s Abdumalik Khalokov at the men’s 57kg semi-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium.

Here’s the lads! (Photo by Mauro Pimentel – Pool/Getty Images)

Caitlin Parker

Event: Women’s 75kg boxing.

Fighting queen Caitlin Parker claimed victory against Khadija Mardi of Team Morocco after the Women’s 75kg Quarter-final match on day nine.

Caitlin Parker claims victory! (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Full Paris Olympics medal tally

As Day 15 comes to an end, Australia stands strong at number three on the world medal tally for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, topping the list is the United States Of America, with 33 gold, 39 silver, and 39 bronze medals. Then it’s China with 33 gold, 26 silver and 23 bronze. And coming in third is ‘lil old AUSTRALIA with 18 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze.

As long as we keep beating France, I’ll be happy.

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.

