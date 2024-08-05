Every new day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is bringing in more and more medals to the total medal tally. Australia’s Olympians are repping the green and gold with pride, winning medal after medal, but what’s our current medal tally?

The Paris Olympics are getting underway, and though there’s been all sorts of drama about the Opening Ceremony, beds in Olympic Village, a frenzy over choccie muffins and lack of chicken nuggets for athletes, the most important part of the Olympic Games are the actual games!

As Day 11 comes and goes, the total medal tally for Paris 2024 is climbing up, with Australia standing strong in the Top 3 of the leaderboard!

So which Australian Olympians have won what medals in what events? And most importantly, where do we stand in the current Olympic medal tally?

What medals has Australia won so far?

Here is Australia’s current medal count as of Day 11 of Paris 2024:

Gold: 13

13 Silver: 11

11 Bronze: 8

8 Total: 32

Grace Brown

Event: Road cycling — Women’s time trial.

Australia’s first gold medal of Paris 2024 came from Grace Brown who dominated the women’s time trial for road cycling, beating second place by an astounding 1:31 mins.

Grace Brown holding her gold. (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus

Event: Swimming — Women’s 400m freestyle.

In what was described as the “race of the century“, Ariarne Titmus took home her third Olympic Gold medal and defended her title as the women’s 400m freestyle champion.

Ariarne Titmus proves her legend status. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris

Event: Swimming — Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Team Australia took home a third gold medal in the women’s freestyle relay when Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris smashed the race. Nothing could bring the team down — not even a sexist remark from commentator Bob Ballard.

Team Australia does it again! (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

Jessica Fox

Event: Canoe Slalom — Women’s kayak single.

Australia’s Olympic flag-bearer Jess Fox started her Paris 2024 run with a gold medal in the canoe slalom K-1 final — in an event that was commentated by her Olympian father Richard Fox.

Jess Fox on the podium. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Mollie O’Callaghan

Event: Swimming — Women’s 200m freestyle.

The medals from the pool just won’t stop coming, when on Day 3 Mollie O’Callaghan scored gold in the women’s 200m freestyle, scoring an Olympic record time of 1:53.27 mins.

Mollie O’Callaghan celebrates her win. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Kaylee McKeown

Event: Swimming: Women’s 100m backstroke.

23-year-old Queenslander Kaylee McKeown has scored Australia’s fourth gold medal in Paris with her Olympic 100m backstroke, cementing her legacy as an Aussie swimming icon.

Winner Kaylee McKeown celebrating her win with the mysterious Olympics box. (Image source: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Jessica Fox

Event: Canoe slalom: Women’s C1

Our queen Jess Fox nabbed her second gold of the Paris Games, defending her canoe (C1) title in the canoe slalom course to add to her K1 victory three days ago.

Gold medalist Jessica Fox of Team Australia scoring her second Gold Medal! (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister and Brianna Throssell

Event: Swimming: Women’s 4x200m freestyle.

Gold Medalists Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia pose following the Swimming medal ceremony. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The dream team combo of Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus have done it again! Your gals set a total of 7:38.08, just half a second off the world record which they set at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Kaylee McKeown

Event: Swimming: Women’s 200m freestyle.

She really is that girl. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

McKeown was added to her own, and Australia’s gold medal tally with a stunning 200m freestyle victory. She now heads home with two gold medals to add to the three she secured at Tokyo 2020 after being the first Australian ever to defend two Olympic gold titles.

Cam McEvoy

Event: Swimming: Men’s 50m freestyle.

Our first male gold medallist of Paris 2024!! (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cam McEvoy is Australia’s first male gold medallist of Paris 2024 after successfully defending his gold in the men’s 50m freestyle sprint. A successful end to his career at his fourth and likely final Olympics.

Saya Sakakibara

Event: Cycling: Women’s BMX racing.

A stunning victory for someone who had COVID earlier this week. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Saya Sakakibara has secured the victory in the women’s BMX racing, winning gold with a time of 34.189. She is Australia’s first BMX gold medallist in Olympic history.

Matthew Ebden and John Peers

Tennis legends Matthew Ebden and John Peers broke an almost 30-year-long record and became the first Australians to win gold in tennis at the Olympics since 1996.

The pair beat out their US competitors in a third-set tie-breaker, winning 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 10-8.

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Noemie Fox

Event: Kayak cross.

Gold medals aren’t just for Jess Fox, younger sister Noemie Fox has now etched her name in the history books after winning the kayak cross gold medal. The victory comes after a perfect run, winning every race of the tournament in her debut Olympics.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 5: Noemie Fox of Team Australia celebrates with Jessica Fox of Team Australia after winning gold in the Canoe Slalom Women’s Kayak Cross final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

Elijah Winnington

Event: Swimming — Men’s 400m freestyle.

Australia’s first silver medal came from the pool when Elijiah Winnington — whose name is perfect for someone who clearly is good at winning a tonne — placed second in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Elijah Winnington (left), Lukas Martens (middle), and Woomin Kim (right). (Photo by DBM/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor

Event: Swimming — Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Team Australia took home another silver when Kyle Chalmers, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kai Taylor placed second in the men’s freestyle relay.

During the race Chalmers beat the world record time for fastest 100m men’s freestyle time, with an amazing time of 46.59 seconds.

Up the lads! (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Christopher Burton

Event: Equestrian — Eventing individual jumping.

After placing second in the individual jumping event for equestrian, Christopher Burton had reporters in stitches when he claimed all he wanted to do to celebrate was get on the beers with his loved ones. Bloody legend.

“I’m a bit surprised you didn’t want to do these interviews tomorrow because we normally hungover and they are the best interviews you’ll ever get,” Burton told Fox Sports.

Get this man a beer. (Photo By Manu Reino/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Ariane Titmus

Event: Swimming — Women’s 200m freestyle.

Ariarne Titmus scored second-place in the same event that her fellow Aussie swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan scored gold in. Their shared coach Dean Boxall was bloody stoked, as per usual.

Such an iconic pic. (Photo by An Lingjun/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Event: Swimming: Men’s 200m breaststroke.

Mr Stubblety-Cook scored not one, but TWO silvers in the 200m breaststroke.

Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia with his Silver Medan during the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Medals Ceremony. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Kyle Chalmers

Event: 100m freestyle.

Kyle Chalmers scored Australia’s second silver medal of the day in swimming by coming in first in the 100m freestyle.

Silver Medalist Kyle Chalmers of Team Australia posing with his medal. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus

Event: Women’s 800m freestyle.

Ariarne scored silver — sandwiched between Americans Katie Ledecky (who took out gold) and Paige Madden in third — in a race Arnie apparently doesn’t compete in very often! Not bad, not bad at all.

Silver medallist Ariarne Titmus poses with winner Katie Ledecky and bronze medallist Paige Madden after the 800m freestyle. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Meg Harris

Event: Swimming: Women’s 50m freestyle

Yay Meg!!!!! (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Our girl Meg Harris of Team Australia couldn’t hold back the happy tears after smashing the Women’s 50m Freestyle Final on day nine.

Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O’Callaghan

Swimming: Women’s 4x100m medley relay.

THEY DID IT AGAIN!!!!! (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Ultimate quartet Kaylee Mckeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma Mckeon and Mollie O’Callaghan took out the silver medal once again. As you can see in the above pic, they were celebrating gleefully following their win. It’s giving H20: Just Add Water <3

Nicola Olyslagers

Event: Athletics: Women’s high jump.

Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill

Event: Men’s 4x200m freestyle.

The Aussie quartet — Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Thomas Neill — finished third in the men’s 4x200m freestyle, coming behind Great Britain (who won gold) and the US (silver).

The gang is all here!! (Image source: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Penny Smith

Event: Shooting: Women’s trap.

Bronze medalist Penny Smith of Team Australia celebrates on the podium at the Shooting Trap Women’s medal ceremony on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Queen of precision Penny Smith shot to kill and scored in the Shooting: Women’s trap. SLAY!

Natalya Diehm

Event: Cycling: Women’s BMX freestyle park.

Bronze medalist Natalya Diehm of Team Australia kisses her medal on the podium during the BMX Freestyle Men’s Park Final. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

BMX icon Natalya Diehm has scored an Olympic bronze medal in the BMX freestyle and I’m kissing that medal through the screen.

Jemima Montag

Event: Women’s 20km Race Walk

Jemima Montag of Australia during Women’s 20km Race Walk on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Image source: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

In a ‘yuge win, Jemima Montag became the second Aussie female in history to win an Olympic Games medal in race walking. How wild!

Annabelle McIntyre/Jessica Morrison

Event: Rowing — Women’s pair

Also known as the Rowsellas (amazing name, full points) Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison took home their first medal of Paris 2024, scoring bronze!

Finishing with a time of 7:03.54, these two legends narrowly came behind Team Ro(w)mania in second, and the Dutch in first.

Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison in the Women’s Pairs rowing at Paris. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Kaylee McKeown

Event: Women’s 200m individual medley.

Our fave bespectacled queen Kaylee McKeown won bronze in the individual medley, with Canadian Summer McIntosh winning gold and American Kate Douglass taking out silver.

Bronze Medalist Kaylee McKeown grabs a selfie after the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final with Summer McIntosh (C) and Kate Douglass (L). (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan, Matthew Temple and Joshua Yong

Event: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay.

In a dramatic swimming final, the Aussie team took out third place behind Team USA (who set a world record) and China (who set a Chinese record). The Aussies set an Oceania record in this relatively new event.

Team Australia — (L-R) Joshua Yong, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Matthew Temple and a boxing kangaroo — after winning bronze in the mixed medley relay. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Eleanor Patterson

Event: Athletics: Women’s high jump.

We love a flag wrapped around a winner. Go girl! (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Jumping queen Eleanor Patterson took out the bronze medal for the Women’s High Jump Final on day nine.

Full Paris Olympics medal tally

As Day 11 comes to an end, Australia stands at number three on the world medal tally for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Paris 2024 medal tally as of Monday, 5 August, 10.37pm AEST. (Image source: Olympics.com)

Topping the list is the People’s Republic of China, with 21 gold medals, 17 silver, and 13 bronze. Coming in second is USA, now sitting on 19 gold medals, 27 silver and 26 bronze. And coming in third is France with 12 gold, 14 silver and 18 bronze.

The Paris 2024 Games can be viewed live and on demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.