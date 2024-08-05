Aussie Olympic Champ Ariarne Titmus Reveals Painful Looking Injuries Caused By Paris 2024 Pool

Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus is coming back to Australia with two gold medals, two silver medals… and quite a few bruises.



She opened up about her nasty injuries from the Paris Olympic pool in an interview on Nine, saying she was “dinged up”.

“So our togs are so tight that they just leave marks when you are pinching yourself to pull them on,” she told Allison Langdon and James Bracey on Sunday.

“A few [of the] lower ones are from rolling out [over] the lane ropes and getting out of the pool… you get a bit dinged up when you’re racing but they’ll go away.”

Ariarne Titmus has a few extra souvenirs from the Olympics 2024. (Image: Nine)

The champion swimmer has now finished all of her Olympic events for this year, nabbing two silver medals in the women’s 800m and 200m freestyle, and two gold medals in the women’s 400m freestyle and the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.

She told the hosts she’s looking forward to finally being able to relax and just enjoy the general vibes of the Olympics. As she should!!! She could even treat herself to a few choccie muffins in the Olympic Village now that her races are over.

“I’m done! I’m so happy. It’s actually nice… it feels really nice to just relax,” she said.

“Nine days, eight days goes like that,” she said, snapping her fingers. “But you have to take it a day at a time. My program is so gruelling. To finish on the 800m last night was so tough.”

There are some hidden dangers in this pool, okay! (Image: Getty)

As for what’s next for our Aussie champion, she’s “really proud” of what she’s achieved in Paris 2024. But she needs a bit of ~me~ time after training so hard.

“I really want to absorb this week and absorb the past three years to get here… [I’m planning to] really prioritise myself, my family and my friends and my personal life and have a bit of ‘me’ time,” Titmus said.

“Figure out a bit more who I am outside the pool and try and build up that hunger to go again.”

