Aussie Olympic Champ Ariarne Titmus Reveals Painful Looking Injuries Caused By Paris 2024 Pool

Ariarne Titmus at the Olympics Paris 2024 showing off her injuries

By

Rachel Choy

Published

Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus is coming back to Australia with two gold medals, two silver medals… and quite a few bruises.

She opened up about her nasty injuries from the Paris Olympic pool in an interview on Nine, saying she was “dinged up”. 

“So our togs are so tight that they just leave marks when you are pinching yourself to pull them on,” she told Allison Langdon and James Bracey on Sunday.

“A few [of the] lower ones are from rolling out [over] the lane ropes and getting out of the pool… you get a bit dinged up when you’re racing but they’ll go away.”

READ MORE
The Aussie Girls Have Secured Another Gold Medal In The Pool AND An Olympic Record
Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus showing off her injuries caused by the Paris 2024 pool

Ariarne Titmus has a few extra souvenirs from the Olympics 2024. (Image: Nine)

The champion swimmer has now finished all of her Olympic events for this year, nabbing two silver medals in the women’s 800m and 200m freestyle, and two gold medals in the women’s 400m freestyle and the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. 

She told the hosts she’s looking forward to finally being able to relax and just enjoy the general vibes of the Olympics. As she should!!! She could even treat herself to a few choccie muffins in the Olympic Village now that her races are over. 

“I’m done! I’m so happy. It’s actually nice… it feels really nice to just relax,” she said. 

“Nine days, eight days goes like that,” she said, snapping her fingers. “But you have to take it a day at a time. My program is so gruelling. To finish on the 800m last night was so tough.”

Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus competing at the Paris Olympics 2024

There are some hidden dangers in this pool, okay! (Image: Getty)

READ MORE
Ariarne Titmus Defends Gold In ‘Race Of The Century’ & I’m Celebrating Harder Than Her Coach RN

As for what’s next for our Aussie champion, she’s “really proud” of what she’s achieved in Paris 2024. But she needs a bit of ~me~ time after training so hard. 

“I really want to absorb this week and absorb the past three years to get here… [I’m planning to] really prioritise myself, my family and my friends and my personal life and have a bit of ‘me’ time,” Titmus said. 

“Figure out a bit more who I am outside the pool and try and build up that hunger to go again.”

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 can be viewed live and on-demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan.

Feature Image: Getty & Nine

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Olympic Pole Vaulter Whose Flesh Pole Ruined His Shot At Gold Reveals His Big... Disappointment

Olympic Pole Vaulter Whose Flesh Pole Ruined His Shot At Gold Reveals His Big… Disappointment

Olympics
When Do Athletes Get Kicked Out Of The Olympic Village? A Quick Explainer On The Controversial New Rules

When Do Athletes Get Kicked Out Of The Olympic Village? A Quick Explainer On The Controversial New Rules

Olympics
Olympic Medal Tally: How Many Medals Does Australia Have After Day 9 Of Paris 2024?

Olympic Medal Tally: How Many Medals Does Australia Have After Day 9 Of Paris 2024?

Olympics
Angela Carini Apologises To Imane Khelif Over Comments That Sparked Olympic Gender Controversy

Angela Carini Apologises To Imane Khelif Over Comments That Sparked Olympic Gender Controversy

Olympics