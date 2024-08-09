City Of LOOOOOVE: All The Athletes Who Got Engaged At The 2024 Paris Olympics

I love sport, I really do. But do you know what I love more? LOVE! And this year at the 2024 Olympics, not only is the prestigious event held in Paris — the city of love — but there have been multiple displays of affection from the talented athletes, including a whole heap of marriage proposals!

That’s right, the Olympic rings aren’t the only rings being toated this time around!!!! I’m giddy! I’m thriving! And as a gal who would rather fuck an Olympic torch than be the recipient of a public proposal, I love this for them.

So, in celebration of luuuurrrvvveee let’s check out the couples who have got down on one knee to propose to their special someone.

All the couples who got engaged at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Huang Yaqiong and Liu Yuchen

Chinese badminton player Huang Yaqiong isn’t just going home from Paris with a gold medal — she’ll be heading home with a goddamn rock on her finger too!

Her fellow teammate Liu Yuchen got down on one knee and proposed to the 30-year-old after their incredible win.

(Photo by Ni Minzhe/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images)

With visible tears in her eyes, Huang said yes.

“I cannot describe the feeling I have because I am happy, happy, happy,” she said.

“Getting the gold medal is recognition of our journey. I was surprised by the engagement ring. I’ve been focusing on training to become an Olympic champion. I never expected it. I haven’t thought about how we will celebrate.”

(Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Alice Finot and Bruno Martínez Bargiela

Alice Finot is a French runner who competed in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase. The 33-year-old ended up finishing fourth in her race. However, despite the stiff competition, she defeated the European record with a super speedy time of 8:58:67.

As a result, she was so stoked that she decided to ask her partner — Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínes Bargiela — to marry her.

(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose,” she said, per the Daily Mail.

Alev Kelter and Kathryn Treder

Rugby player Alev Kelter was already floating on air after securing Team USA’s women’s rugby team the bronze medal. But her time in Paris got a whole lot sweeter after she proposed to her girlfriend, squash player Kathryn Treder.

Alev got down on one knee in front of her family who’d flown out to watch her compete. Plus, her twin sister Derya helped make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

(Image: Instagram / Heimana Reynolds)

You can watch the lovely moment — captured on video by US skateboarder Heimana Reynolds — on Instagram.

Pablo Simonet and Maria Pilar Campoy

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) (Photo by Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent via Getty Images)

As Team Argentina arrived in Paris, handball player Pablo Simonet hatched a plan — he was going to propose to his girlfriend, hockey player Maria Pilar Campoy.

But instead of waiting until after their event like many of the other athletes on this list, Pablo decided to do it before the Opening Ceremony.

As Team Argentina was posing for a photo, he weaved through to the front and got down on one knee.

(Image: Instagram / Pablo Simonet)

He posted the gorgeous moment on Instagram.

“The woman of my life said yes to me 🤩❤️,” he captioned the video.

“In the dreamed place, where everything arose and where we fought so hard to be. Happiness is total, thank you friends, and few accomplices for making this special and being able to keep this for ourselves forever. Paris is always a good idea 💍.”

Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon (and their respective partners)

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

This one is the sweetest double whammy!

Team France’s Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon are teammates who compete in the Women’s Skiff 49erFX class event. They competed at the Marseille Marina, winning bronze in their race. Naturally, the pals were stoked but things got even better when BOTH of their boyfriends proposed after they finished their race.

I love this! Two boyfriends conspiring for good!!!! However, Sarah told reporters she was surprised that he went through with it.

“Our boyfriends said at the beginning of the project that if we won a medal we would be engaged, but mine said ‘Only gold or silver’. So after the medal race, I said, ‘Okay so I will not be engaged’,” she said.

Thankfully, he went through with it anyway.

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Charline already shares a daughter named Lou with her now-fiance Jean-Emmanuel Mestre so it seems unlikely that he’s renege for on the deal for medal-related reasons.

Justin Best and Lainey Duncan

Gold medalists Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

In what is easily the most elaborate — and potentially the most Gen Z — proposal on this list, Team USA rower Justin Best proposed to his girlfriend Lainey Duncan. How did he do it, you ask?

He somehow found 2,738 yellow roses to signify the couple’s fucking streak on Snapchat. A 2,738-day streak?! Maybe love really is real.

(Image: Justin Best / Instagram)

While Lainey isn’t an Olympian, she’s been incredibly supportive of Justin’s dreams ever since they met. He got down on one knee after realising that dream and winning Gold.

You can watch the sweet moment below.

Payton Otterdhal and Maddy Nilles

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Payton Otterdhal is a shotputter for Team USA. Sadly, he finished fourth in his event, narrowly missing his chance to stand on the podium. But, Payton refused to let his trip to Paris end without a win so he asked his girlfriend Maddy Nilles to marry him.

He posted about his Eiffel Tower-adjacent proposal on Instagram, captioning it: “Meanwhile, in the City of Love… I love you forever, Maddy Nilles!”

I’m not crying, you’re crying, you big fkn baby.

(Image: Payton Otterdhal / Instagram)

Aw!!! Wasn’t that nice? Consider my heart sufficiently warmed!!!!!

Aw!!! Wasn't that nice? Consider my heart sufficiently warmed!!!!!