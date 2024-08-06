14 Y.O. Skateboarder Arisa Trew Makes History By Becoming The Youngest Aussie Gold Medallist

Please join me in an absolutely earthshattering ‘YEAH THE GIRLS’ because Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew has won gold in the Women’s Park skateboarding finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Not only does this make Trew one of the coolest women in the world (facts), but at 14 years old, she’s now the youngest Aussie gold medallist in history.

Alisa claimed the medal after scoring a neato 93.18 on her second run. She was followed up with Cocona Kiraki from Japan winning silver and Sky Brown from Great Britain took bronze.

At just 14 years and 86 days old, Trew has claimed the title of the youngest Australian gold Olympic medallist. The previous title holder was Sandra Morgan who was 14 years and 184 days in 1956 when she raced in the 4x100m freestyle relay team.

The final event took place at the La Concorde skate park where skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was watching from the crowd.

Taking to Instagram after her win, he posted her stellar run, praising the youngster for her incredible skills on the board.



“Congratulations to Arisa Trew on her epic last run in the women’s park finals this afternoon, landing her to a well-deserved gold medal,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all of the competitors for pushing skateboarding into a new era of equality and inclusivity.”

Speaking to Nine’s Eddie Maguire, Trew reacted to Hawk’s lovely message.

“It’s so cool to hear it from Tony because he is such an inspiration to everyone,” she said.

“No one would be here without what he did in skateboarding.”

It’s not the first time Trew and Hawk had crossed paths. Back in June 2023, Hawk helped Trew become the first woman to ever land a 720 — the trick invented by the Hawk man himself.

You can check out the incredible move in the video below.

