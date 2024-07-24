The Mens Argentina Vs Morocco Olympic Football Match Was An Absolute Shambles

The Olympic Games have just kicked off with the very first men’s football game — and the first event of the Olympics — between Morocco and Argentina. But instead of being a joyous display of sportsmanship and Olympic celebration, the game was a complete shambles resulting in spectators storming the pitch and the match being put on hold.

The game took place at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, local time. While it started off as most football games do (ball, kicking, running, etc) things began to heat up when the game went into extra time. After 16 minutes of added time, Argentina’s Cristian Medina seemingly scored an equalizer goal and boy, oh boy, the Moroccan fans in the stadium were not happy.

Cristian Medina celebrates scoring his team’s second goal. (Image: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

After all, they thought they’d just missed out on a chance to beat the big dawgs of the soccer field.

Bottles, firecrackers and rubbish started being thrown onto the pitch. Soon after, fans began storming the field all together. With all the hullabaloo, the ref blew the whistle and fans took it to believe the game was over with the score 2-2.

Abde Ezzalzouli of Team Morocco is hugged by pitch invaders during the Argentina and Morocco match. (Image: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

The fellas were told to go back to the sheds while the chaos died down, and the punters were instructed to leave the stadium. Despite reports from FIFA saying the game was donezo, the game wasn’t actually over.

After an hour or so, organisers confirmed that there was more game to be played. Plus, if things weren’t dramatic enough, the video assistant referee (VAR) was reviewing Medina’s goal to determine whether it would stand.

Two hours after the game stopped, the players came back to the field to warm up and continue the match in front of an empty stadium. However, before they resumed play, the players were told that Medina’s goal did not count because he was offside.

No fans? No worries!!!! (Image: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

The two teams played about three minutes of the beautiful game before the real final whistle sounded.

What a whirlwind, no?!??!

Argentina’s coach Javier Mascherano, who was on the sidelines during the match, couldn’t believe what he’d witnessed.

“It’s the biggest circus I’ve ever seen in my life!” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Argentinian football GOAT Lionel Messi (who isn’t on the Olympic team but did play for Argentina in the Copa America) took to his Instagram Stories after watching the match writing “Insólito”, which translates to “unusual”.

You got that right, king!!

(Image: Lionel Messi / Instagram)



Anyway, what a bonkers start to the Games of the XXXIII!!!!! If this is what we can expect from the Olympics, then I am SAT. I love sport, I love football, but what do I love more? Drama.

If you want to catch anything from the Olympic Games Paris 2024, you can watch it on Channel Nine or stream it on 9Now.