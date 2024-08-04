Olympic Pole Vaulter Whose Flesh Pole Ruined His Shot At Gold Reveals His Big… Disappointment

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has spoken out after his dick quite literally got in the way of his Olympic dreams.

Ammirati had his crack at the pole vault at the qualifying event on Saturday but as he attempted to clear the 5.70m, his schlong got in the way and smacked the bar right to the mats below.

As you’d expect from the horndogs of the internet, the clip of the 21-year-old athlete and his baguette went incredibly viral.

You can check it out below.

A day after the event, Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation website that he was “a little disappointed”

“I was 100 per cent physically, but I was missing a little pole,” he said — and before you jump to conclusions, he’s not referring to his penis and the “little pole”. Instead, he was referring to how a previous groin injury impacted his training for the Games.



“What I’m missing is a bit of jumping around in training to finetune the settings,” he said.

“Just a technical session. I had to give up on the last two, following a small grade one [tear] in the adductor. I prioritised the race.”

It’s actually a huge bummer for the Frenchman, who comfortably cleared a height of 5.75m at the Under 20s World Championships.

Although Ammirati missed out on his medal-winning dreams at the Paris Olympics by about 6-7 inches (presumably), he has now become the next Olympic hot boy on social media (and the focus of hundreds of memes and thirst tweets.)

The good news is that the Olympian also told the publication that he wanted to win over the French crowd at the event — and he certainly did that.

Following his wang obstruction, Ammirati’s followers on Instagram grew from 5,000 before the event to 96.4K at the time of writing.

So, while I guess Ammirati was unable to compete for a medal thanks to his huge wang, I’m pretty sure there’s a silver lining in all of this. And, as such a young athlete with a promising career in the sport, I genuinely think all he has to do is call up a drag queen to ask for some tucking tips to lock that thing into place.