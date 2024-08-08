French Pole Vaulter Anthony Ammirati Jokes About His Le Pénis Going Viral In Cheeky TikTok

The internet’s favourite well-endowed French Olympic pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has commented on his recent viral fame in a cheeky TikTok.

In the clip posted to the 21-year-old’s TikTok, Ammirati is seen staring into space as he eats a slice of pizza.

The text over the video reads: “POV: tu fais plus de buzz poour ton parquet queue pour tes perfs” which translates to “POV: You make more buzz for your package than for your performances” in English.

You can watch the tongue-in-cheek video below.

In the caption of the video — which now has over 6.6 million views — Ammirati wrote, “Je sais pas trop si je dois le prendre bien ou pas du coup” which translates to “I don’t really know if I should take it well or not.”

But according to the comments a win in the internet’s eyes is a win, even if it did cost him a chance at gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In case you somehow missed the fuss surrounding Ammirati, let me fill you in.

On Saturday, the French Olympian competed in the qualifying event for the Men’s Pole Vault. As he went to clear an attempt of 5.70m, his schlong hit the crossbar, knocking it to the ground.

You can check out the now-viral video HERE.

It was a disappointing occurrence for the athlete who has comfortably cleared heights larger than that in competition before. However, it was a win for the horndogs on the internet who slowed down the clip and watched as his wang went ba-doing-doing on the crossbar.

The moment went balls to the wall viral, resulting in Ammirati being offered a deal worth $250k to get his cock out in a cam vid.

Viva la Ammarati! (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Although I’m sure Ammarati is still reeling about missing out on a medal due to his monster dong, at least he’s got more Instagram followers.

Since his event on August 3, his follower count has gone from 500 to 225k.

