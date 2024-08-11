Anthony Albanese Defends Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn’s Breaking Performance At The Olympic Games

Anthony Albanese has defended Australian breaking Olympian Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn following the reactions to her performance on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

ICYMI, Professor and B-Girl Raygun has become the subject of online discussions, memes and hate following her performance at the breaking competition in this year’s Olympics.

During her run, the B-Girl performed a variety of moves, freezes, and my personal favourite, “the kangaroo” move. However, her take on breaking did not sit well with punters across the globe, with many folks criticising the Macquarie Uni professor for her performance.

Raygun really hit them with the “Tyrannosaurus.” pic.twitter.com/ZGCMjhzth9 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 9, 2024

Following her performance, Raygun became the subject of jokes online not only for her breaking but also for her outfit, which she called out after the Olympic event.

Following the barrage of memes and jokes, Anthony Albanese has since spoken out about Raygun’s performance and defended her skills on the world stage.

“Good on her and a big shout-out to her. That is in the Australian tradition of people having a go. She’s had a go representing our country and that’s a good thing,” Albo said on Sunday, per news.com.au.

“The Olympics is about people participating in sport.

“That’s a good thing and Raygun had a crack.

“Whether (athletes have) won gold medals or just done their best, that is all we ask for. It’s the participating that is really important.”

Rachael Gunn claps back at the haters

After the Paris 2024 Women’s Breaking event, the Aussie B-Girl explained to reporters that “all [her] moves are original”.

“I was always the underdog and wanted to make my mark in a different way,” Rachael shared.

Furthermore, she took aim at haters who came for her ‘fit on Instagram at haters.

“Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bboys wear tomorrow,” Raygun wrote on a yellow and green Instagram Story.

Although the memes from Raygun’s performance have been bloody perfect, I cannot but help feel bad for the B-Girl.

At this point, it appears that Paris 2024 is the only Olympic Games with Breaking on the roster, with Los Angeles 2028 not adding the event to its plans.

But if they ever do, can we nominate Justice Crew???

