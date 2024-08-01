Tennis Legend Andy Murray Retires After Olympics Loss And Starts Shitposting On Twitter

Tennis legend Andy Murray has officially called time on his career after a doubles loss in the quarter-finals at Paris 2024, and has immediately taken up a new role as a full-time Twitter shitposter.

37-year-old Murray remains the only tennis player to win two Olympic singles golds — from London 2012 and Rio 2016 — to accompany his three grand slam singles titles, but sadly his career did not end with the doubles Olympic gold he was aiming for.

Social media users have flooded the internet with tributes to the sporting great, calling him “one of the greatest tennis players” in recent history.

While everyone else has taken to social media to praise Murray for his accomplishments and give him the farewell he deserves, he has gone rogue with the sassiest tweet imaginable.

“Never even liked tennis anyway,” he wrote.

The replies have been flooded with well wishes for the tennis star.

“But tennis loves you and always will,” one fan wrote.

“This is the perfect tweet to end an incredible career,” another added.

Even the Roland-Garros account got involved, replying that “we know that ain’t true”.

While he claims to have never liked the sport, tennis certainly liked him. In his 19 professional years in the sport, Murray hit the No. 1 ranking, won 46 titles and put the UK back on the tennis map for the first time in decades. His accomplishments in the sport are so significant that he became the UK’s youngest knight in 2017.

In addition to declaring that he “never even liked tennis anyway” immediately after his final match, he was also quick to change his bio.

Murray’s bio has always been a simple “I play tennis”, but now it reads “I played tennis”.

You can watch the rest of the tennis, and every other Olympic event on Channel 9 and 9Now.