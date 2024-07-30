American media outlets are getting roasted online for their blatant attempt to make it look like their insecure country is leading the medal tally at the Paris 2024 Olympics. God bless the (delul)USA.

As you might have heard by now, the Olympic Games are well underway in Paris, and the medal tally is starting to shape up after three official days of events.

Currently leading the official Olympic medal tally is Japan, sitting comfortably above the competition with six gold medals, two silver medals, and four bronze.

However, if you look at the medal tally on certain US media outlets, the Paris 2024 leaderboard might look a little different to the one that the rest of the world is looking at.

Unlike the rest of the world, which ranks the Olympic medals based on who has the most gold medals, esteemed American outlets like The New York Times and NBC are ranking countries based on who has the most medals in total.

And what a wild coincidence it is that if you look at the world through this specific lens, suddenly the country leading the medal tally is none other than the United States of America.

New York Times caught red-handed. (Source: New York Times) NBC not doing any better. (Source: NBC)

It’s high-key laughable.

Here’s it happening again, this time courtesy of American sports news outlet The Score, who on the second day of the Games shared this bizarre graphic twisting reality to project US-Olympic dominance.

Day 2 at the Paris Olympics has officially wrapped up and USA jumps ahead of the medal count with 4 more medals than the host country. 🇺🇸👀 pic.twitter.com/WXd7cHLQB2 — theScore (@theScore) July 28, 2024

Officially, the International Olympic Committee’s method of counting is decided by which country has the most gold medals. If there’s a tie, then the count goes to the most silver medals, and if there’s a tie again, it goes to bronze.

For comparison, here’s how the official Olympic medal tally looked on Day Three.

The US isn’t even in the top five. (Source: Olympics.com)

Imagine being so needy to project to your own country you are “the best in the world” that you would actively skew the means of counting something so that you look better.

Then again… this is the same country that uses ounces, inches, feet and Fahrenheit, despite the obvious superiority of the metric system. So really, this is completely consistent with the grand American delusion.

But they aren’t fooling anyone, as even the comments of their own posts on X (formerly Twitter) have people roasting them.

“Americans trying so hard to claim they’re on top, LMFAO,” wrote one X user.

Others on the social media platform also began calling out the US outlets for their obvious pro-American bias and ignorance, with some folks calling it “American exceptionalism at its most needy and mad” and “pathetic”.

The New York Times is better than this, but they always do it. American exceptionalism at its most needy and mad…… pic.twitter.com/cQqKEgXtsN — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) July 29, 2024

To compare to 2016, it was ranked by gold medals, US was first on both Gold and all Medals.



The NYT is just changing their reporting method to put the US first. Pathetic.https://t.co/L6pCbUv1XP pic.twitter.com/cr9N3ta3fd — Leo Shelby (@Stringbell10) August 1, 2021

Even worse, this is apparently not a new practice for American news outlets early in the Olympics.

People online pointed out that this is something that allegedly happens every Olympics in US reporting, with outlets changing the method for medal counting to skew America to the top.

However as one netizen pointed out, early on in the Games it didn’t matter which way you scored it — Australia was on top!

Whether you do it the normal way, or the American way, Australia end day one on top of the #Paris2024 medal tally. pic.twitter.com/3uEUi0VYhX — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) July 27, 2024

But at the end of the day, there’s always one thing the US will be World No1 at: being batshit.

And that’s something that no amount of rigging medal tallies can take away. Congrats America.

