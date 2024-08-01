The Aussie Girls Have Secured Another Gold Medal In The Pool AND An Olympic Record

The Aussies girls have secured gold once again, this time in the 4x 200m freestyle relay with a stunning final leg from anchor Ariarne Titmus.

Australia smoked the competition to set a new Olympic record of 7:38.08, finishing two seconds ahead of the United States — who made up solid ground with a stunning leg from Katie Ledecky.

Friday morning’s swimming medal makes five gold medals for the Aussie girls in the pool this Olympics, and eight gold overall.

As we round out the first week of Paris 2024, every single gold medal won for Australia has been secured by a woman. Hey Siri, play “That’s My Girl” by Fifth Harmony.

Australia currently sits fourth in the overall medal tally, only behind China, the USA, and hosts France on 11, nine and eight golds respectively.

The gold medal is particularly sweet for Lani Pallister, who got diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week and had to withdraw from the 1500m swim at her first Olympic Games.

At this point we’re collecting enough pieces of the Eiffel Tower that the girls will come close to being able to replicate it back in Australia after this Olympics, with both Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus both packing TWO golds into their suitcases.

While the USA didn’t manage to secure the victory over our golden girls, they still have something to celebrate, with their silver medal officially making Katie Ledecky the single most decorated female swimmer of all time.

But with O’Callaghan having five gold medals to her name at just 20 years of age, she is already proving to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to legacy in the pool.

Following the victory, the Queen of Australia and Tassie local Ariarne Titmus was even kind enough to take a photo with Queen Mary.

You can watch the swimming, and the rest of the Paris 2024 action live on Channel 9 and 9Now.