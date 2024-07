Here’s The Paris 2024 Olympics Schedule For Australians If You’re Keen To Watch Overnight

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just about to kick off and you know what that means — it’s time to cross-reference the summer Olympic games schedule to plan what time you’ll be waking up to catch your favourite sports here in Australia.



To help you out, we’ve made it easy for you. Below, you’ll find a full list of which events are on each day in AEST.

So, without further ado, let the games (schedule) begin!!!!!

Preliminary Day 1

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

11.00pm AEST — Uzbekistan vs Spain

11.00pm AEST — Argentina vs Morocco

Rugby Sevens (Men’s)

11.30pm AEST — Australia vs Samoa

Thursday, 25 July 2024

1.00am AEST — Egypt vs Dominican Republic

1.00am AEST — Guinea vs New Zealand

3.00am AEST — Japan vs Paraguay

3.00am AEST — Iraq vs Ukraine

5.00am AEST — Mali vs IsraelWhen D

5.00am AEST — France vs USA

Rugby Sevens (Men)

12.00am AEST — Argentina vs Kenya

12.30am AEST — France vs USA

1.00am AEST — Fiji vs Uruguay

1.30am AEST — Ireland vs South Africa

2.00am AEST — New Zealand vs Japan

3.00am AEST — Australia vs Kenya

3.30am AEST — Argentina vs Samoa

4.00am AEST — France vs Uruguay

4.30am AEST — Fiji vs USA

5.30am AEST: Ireland vs Japan

5.30am AEST: New Zealand vs South Africa

Preliminary Day 2

Thursday, 25 July 2024

Archery

5.30pm AEST — Women’s Individual Ranking Round

10.15pm AEST — Men’s Individual Ranking Round

Handball (Woman)

5.00pm AEST — Slovenia vs Denmark

7.00pm AEST — Netherlands vs Angola

10.00pm AEST — Spain vs Brazil

Rugby Sevens (Men)

10.00pm AEST — Samoa vs Kenya

10.30pm AEST — Argentina vs Australia

11.00pm AEST — USA vs Uruguay

11.00pm AEST: Fiji vs France

Friday, 26 July 2024

1.00am AEST — Spain vs Japan

1.00am AEST — Canada vs New Zealand

3.00am AEST — Nigeria vs Brazil

3.00am AEST — Germany vs Australia

5.00am AEST — France vs Colombia

5.00am AEST — USA vs Zambia

Handball (Women)

12.00am AEST — Germany vs South Korea

3.00am AEST — Hungary vs France

5.00am AEST — Norway vs Sweden

Rugby Seven (Men)

12.00am AEST — South Africa vs Japan

12.30am AEST — New Zealand vs Ireland

4.00am AEST — Placing 9-12

4.30am AEST — Placing 9-12

5.00am AEST — Quarter-final

5.30am AEST — Quarter-final

6.00am AEST — Quarter-final

6.30am AEST — Quarter-final

Paris 2024 Olympics — Opening Ceremony, 27 July 2024

Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

4.24am AEST — Saturday, 27 July 2024.

Day 1

Saturday, 27 July 2024

Artistic Gymnastics

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 1

11.30pm AEST — Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 2

Badminton

4.30pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Women’s Singles group play stage

6.10pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

6.10pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

10.00pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Women’s Singles group play stage

11.40pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

11.40pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

Basketball (Men)

7.00pm AEST — Australia vs Spain

9.30pm AEST — Germany vs Japan

Beach Volleyball

10.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

11.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

11:30pm AEST — Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 32

Canoe Slalom

11.00pm AEST — Men’s Canoe Single Heats 1st Run

11.50pm AEST — Women’s Kayak Single Heats 1st Run — Watch out for Aussie Jessica Fox!

Cycling Road — MEDAL EVENT

10.30pm AEST — Women’s Individual Time Trial

Diving

7.00pm AEST — Women’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final — Watch out for Australia’s Annabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney.

Equestrian

5.30pm AEST — Eventing Team Dressage

5.30pm AEST — Eventing Individual Dressage

Fencing

6.00pm AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Table of 64

6.25pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

6.50pm AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Table of 32

8.30pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

10.10pm AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Table of 16

11.00pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

11.50pm AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Table of 8

11.00pm AEST — Dominican Republic vs Spain

11.00pm AEST — Argentina vs Iraq

Handball (Men)

5.00pm AEST — Spain vs Slovenia

7.00pm AEST — Hungary vs Egypt

10.00pm AEST — Croatia vs Japan

Hockey

6.00pm AEST — Great Britain vs Spain

6.30pm AEST — Belgium vs Ireland

8.45pm AEST — Netherlands vs South Africa

9.15pm AEST — Australia vs Argentina

Judo

6.00pm AEST — Women -48kg Elimination Round of 64

6.00pm AEST — Men -60kg Elimination Round of 64

6.28pm AEST — Women -48kg Elimination Round of 32

6.28pm AEST — Men -60kg Elimination Round of 32

8.20pm AEST — Women -48kg Elimination Round of 16

8.20pm AEST –Men -60kg Elimination Round of 16

9.16pm AEST — Women -48kg Quarterfinals

9.16pm AEST — Men -60kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

5.00pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Heats

6.12pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Heats

7.30pm AEST –Men’s Double Sculls Heats

8.00pm AEST — Women’s Double Sculls Heats

8.30pm AEST — Men’s Quad. Sculls Heats

8.50pm AEST — Women’s Quad. Sculls Heats

Rugby Sevens (Men)

10.30pm AEST — Placing 5-8

11.00pm AEST — Placing 5-8

11.30pm AEST — Semi-final

Shooting

5.00pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification

6.30pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal [Medal event]

6.30pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification

7.00pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal [Medal event]

8.30pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification

Skating

8.00pm AEST — Men’s Street Prelims

Swimming (heats)

Events start at 7.00pm AEST.

Women’s 100m Butterfly — watch out for Emma McKeon and Alexandria Perkins .

and . Women’s 400m Freestyle — Ariarne Titmus and Jamie Perkins are the people you should keep tabs on.

and are the people you should keep tabs on. Men’s 100m Breaststroke — Cheering on Sam Williamson and Josh Yong .

— Cheering on and . Men’s 400m Freestyle — watch out for Elijah Winnington and Sam Short .

and . Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Table Tennis

11.00pm AEST: Men’s and Women’s Singles Preliminary Round

Tennis

Tennis is served from 8.00pm AEST.

Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles First Round

Volleyball (Men)

5.00pm AEST — Japan vs Germany

9.00pm AEST –Italy vs Brazil

Water Polo (Women)

10.00pm AEST — Netherlands vs Hungary

11.35pm AEST — Greece vs USA

Sunday, 28 July 2024

Artistic Gymnastics

4.00am AEST — Men’s Qualification – Subdivision 3

Badminton

12.30am AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

12.30am AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

12.30am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

4.20am AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

5.10am AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

6.00am AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

6.00am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Men)

1.15am AEST — France vs Brazil

5.00am AEST — Greece vs Canada

Beach Volleyball

2.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

3.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

7.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

12.18am AEST — Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 32

1.06am AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 32

1.38am AEST — Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 32

4.00am AEST — Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 32

4.48am AEST — Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 32

5.36am AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 32

6.08am AEST — Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 32

Canoe Slalom

1.10am AEST — Men’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run

2.00am AEST — Women’s Kayak Single Heats 2nd Run (Jessica Fox)

Cycling Road — MEDAL EVENT

12.34am AEST — Men’s Individual Time Trial [Medal event]

Fencing— MEDAL EVENT

12.15am AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Table of 8

3.00am AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Semifinal 1

3.25am AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Semifinal 2

3.50am AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1

4.15am AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2

4.40am AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Bronze Medal bout [Medal event]

5.05am AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Bronze Medal bout [Medal event]

5.30am AEST — Women’s Epee Individual Gold Medal bout [Medal event]

5.55am AEST — Men’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal bout [Medal event]

1.00am AEST — Uzbekistan vs Egypt

1.00am AEST — Ukraine vs Morocco

3.00am AEST — New Zealand vs USA

3.00am AEST –Israel v Paraguay

5.00am AEST — Japan vs Mali

5.00am AEST — France vs Guinea

Handball (Men)

12.00 AEST — Norway vs Argentina

3.00am AEST — Germany vs Sweden

5.00am AEST — Denmark vs France

Hockey (Men)

1.00am AEST — Germany vs France

1.30am AEST — India vs New Zealand

Hockey (Women)

3.45am AEST — Argentina vs USA

4.15am AEST — Netherlands vs France

Judo — MEDAL EVENT

12.00am AEST — Women -48kg Repechage

12.17am AEST — Women -48kg Semifinals

12.34am AEST — Men -60kg Repechage

12.51am AEST — Men -60kg Semifinals

1.18am AEST — Women -48kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1.28am AEST — Women -48kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

1.38am AEST — Women -48kg Final [Medal Event]

1.49am AEST — Men -60kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1.59am AEST — Men -60kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

2.09am AEST — Men -60kg Final [Medal Event]

Rugby Sevens (Men) — MEDAL EVENT

12.00am AEST — Semi Final

12.30am AEST — Placing 11-12

1.00am AEST — Placing 9-10

2.00am AEST — Placing 7-8

2.30am AEST — Placing 5-6

3.00am AEST — Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

3.45am AEST — Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Sailing

8.13pm AEST –Women’s Windsurfing Races 1 to 4

9.43pm AEST –Men’s Windsurfing Races 1 to 4

11.35pm AEST — Women’s Skiff Races 1 to 3

11.45 AEST — Men’s Skiff Races 1 to 3

Skateboarding — MEDAL EVENT

1.00am AEST — Men’s Street Final [Medal Event]

Surfing

3.00am AEST — Men’s Round 1

7:48am AEST — Women’s Round 1

Swimming (Finals) — MEDAL EVENT

4.30am AEST — Women’s 100m Butterfly Semis

4.42am AEST — Men’s 400m Freestyle [Medal Event]

4.55am AEST — Women’s 400m Freestyle [Medal Event]

5.15am AEST — Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semis

5.37am AEST — Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay [Medal Event]

5.50am AEST — Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

12.30am AEST — Mixed Doubles Round of 16

4.00am AEST — Men’s and Women’s Singles Round of 64

Tennis

3.00am AEST — Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round

Volleyball (Men)

1.00 am AEST — Poland vs Egypt

5.00am AEST — USA vs Argentina

Waterpolo (Women)

2.30am AEST — Spain vs France

4.05am AEST — Australia vs China

Day 2

Sunday, 28 July 2024

Archery

5.30pm AEST — Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round

10.15pm AEST — Women’s Team Quarterfinals

11.47pm AEST — Women’s Team Semifinals

Artistic Gymnastics

5.30pm AEST — Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 1

7.40pm AEST — Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 2

10.50pm AEST — Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 3

Badminton

4.30pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

4.30pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

6.10pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

6.10pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

10.00pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

11.40pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

11.40pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Men)

7.00pm AEST — South Sudan vs Puerto Rico

Basketball (Women)

9.30pm AEST — Spain vs China

Beach Volleyball

5.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

7.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

8.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

11.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

7.00pm AEST — Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32

7.16pm AEST — Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 32

7.48pm AEST — Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 32

8.20pm AEST — Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 32

8.52pm AEST — Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 32

11.30pm AEST — Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32

11.46pm AEST — Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 32

Canoe Slalom

11.30pm AEST — Women’s Kayak Single Semifinal

Cycling Mountain Bike

10.10pm AEST — Women’s Cross-country [Medal Event]

Equestrian

6.30pm AEST — Eventing Team Cross Country

6.30pm AEST — Eventing Individual Cross Country

Fencing

5.30pm AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Table of 64

6.00pm AEST — Men’s Epee Individual Table of 64

6.25pm AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Table of 32

8.25pm AEST — Men’s Epee Individual Table of 32

10.05pm AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Table of 16

11.05pm AEST — Men’s Epee Individual Table of 16

11.55pm AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Table of 8

Handball (Women)

5.00pm AEST — Brazil vs Hungary

7.00pm AEST — South Korea vs Slovenia

10.00pm AEST — Sweden vs Germany

Hockey (Women)

6.00pm AEST — Belgium vs China

6.30pm AEST — Germany vs Japan

8.45pm AEST — Australia vs South Africa

9.15pm AEST — Great Britain vs Spain

Judo

6.00pm AEST — Men -66kg Elimination Round of 64

6.00pm AEST — Women -52kg Elimination Round of 64

6.28pm AEST — Men -66kg Elimination Round of 32

6.28pm AEST — Women -52kg Quarterfinals

8.20pm AEST — Men -66kg Elimination Round of 16

9.16pm AEST — Men -66kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

5.00pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Repechages

5.36pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Repechages

6.10pm AEST — Women’s Double Sculls Repechages

6.20pm AEST — Men’s Double Sculls Repechages

6.30pm AEST — Women’s Pair Heats

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Pair Heats

7.30pm AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Heats

8.00pm AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Heats

8.30pm AEST — Women’s Four Heats

8.50pm AEST — Men’s Four Heats

Rugby Sevens (Women)

11.30pm AEST — Ireland vs Great Britain

Shooting — MEDAL EVENT

5.15pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification

5.30pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Men’s Final [Medal Event]

7.15pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification

8.00pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final [Medal Event]

Skateboarding

8.00pm AEST — Women’s Street Prelims

Swimming (Heats)

Swimming heats’ kick off at 7.00pm AEST.

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Table Tennis

6.00pm AEST — Men’s and Women’s Singles Round of 64

Tennis

8.00pm AEST — Men’s and Women’s Singles First Round

8.00pm AEST — Men’s and Women’s Doubles First Round

Volleyball (Women)

5.00pm AEST — Italy vs Dominican Republic

9.00pm AEST — Poland vs Japan

Waterpolo (Men)

6.30pm AEST — Australia vs Spain

8.05pm AEST — Serbia vs Japan

11.00pm AEST — Italy v USA

Monday, 29 July 2024

Archery — MEDAL EVENT

12.48am AEST — Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

1.11pm AEST — Women’s Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Artistic Gymnastics

2.00am AEST — Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 4

5.10am AEST — Women’s Qualification – Subdivision 5

Badminton

3.30am AEST — Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Men’s Singles

4.30pm AEST — Men’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles

10.00pm AEST — Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles

Basketball (Men)

1.15am AEST — Serbia vs USA

Basketball (Women)

5am AEST — Servia vs Puerto Rico

Beach Volleyball

12.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

1.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

4:00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

5.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

12.02 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 16

12.50am AEST — Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 32

1.22am AEST — Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 32

4.00am AEST — Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 32

4.16am AEST — Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 16

5:04am AEST — Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 32

5.36 am AEST — Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 32

Canoe Slalom — MEDAL EVENT

1.45am AEST — Women’s Kayak Single Final [Medal Event]

Fencing — MEDAL EVENT

12.25am AEST — Men’s Épée Individual Table of 8

3.00am AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1

3.30am AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2

4.00am AEST — Men’s Épée Individual Semifinal 1

4.25am AEST — Men’s Épée Individual Semifinal 2

4.50am AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout [Medal Event]

5.20am AEST — Men’s Épée Individual Bronze Medal Bout [Medal Event]

5.45am AEST — Women’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout [Medal Event]

6.15am AEST — Men’s Épée Individual Gold Medal Bout [Medal Event]

1.00am AEST — Brazil vs Japan

1.00am AEST — New Zealand vs Colombia

3.00am AEST — Spain vs Nigeria

3.00am AEST — Australia vs Zambia

5.00am AEST — France vs Canada

5.00am AEST — USA vs Germany

Handball (Women)

12.00am AEST — Denmark vs Norway

3am AEST — Angola vs Spain

5am AEST — France vs Netherlands

Hockey (Men)

1.00am AEST — Germany vs Spain

1.30am AEST — Belgium vs New Zealand

3.45am AEST — Netherlands vs France

4.15am AEST — South Africa vs Great Britain

Judo — MEDAL EVENT

12.00am AEST — Men -66 kg Repechage

12.17am AEST — Men -66 kg Semifinals

12.34am AEST — Women -52 kg Repechage

12.51am AEST — Women -52 kg Semifinals

1.18am AEST — Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1:28am AEST — Men -66 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

1:38am AEST — Men -66 kg Final [Medal Event]

1:49am AEST — Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1:59am AEST — Women -52 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

2:09am AEST — Women -52 kg Final [Medal Event]

Rugby Sevens (Women)

12.00am AEST — Australia vs South Africa

12:30am AEST — USA vs Japan

1.00am AEST — France vs Brazil

1.30am AEST — Fiji vs Canada

2.00am AEST — New Zealand vs China

3.00am AEST — Ireland vs South Africa

3.30am AEST — Australia vs Great Britain

4.00am AEST –USA vs Brazil

4.30am AEST — France vs Japan

5.00am AEST — Fiji vs China

5.30am AEST — New Zealand vs China

Sailing

Women’s Skiff Races 4 to 6

Men’s Skiff Races 4 to 6

Skateboarding

1.00am AEST — Women’s Street Final [Medal Event]

Surfing

3.00am AEST — Women’s Round 2

7.48am AEST — Men’s Round 2

Swimming — MEDAL EVENT

4.30am AEST — Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final [Medal Event]

4.45am AEST — Women’s 100m Butterfly Final [Medal Event]

4.51am AEST — Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

5.15am AEST — Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

5.37am AEST — Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

5.54am AEST — Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final [Medal Event]

6.00am AEST — Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

Table Tennis

12.00am AEST — Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

4.00am AEST — Men’s an Women’s Singles Round of 64

Tennis

3.00am AEST — Men’s Singles and Women’s Single First Round

3.00am AEST — Men’s Doubles and Women’s Doubles First Round

Volleyball (Men)

1.00am AEST — France vs Serbia

5.00am AEST — Slovenia vs Canada

Water Polo (Men)

12.35am AEST — Croatia vs Montenegro

3.30am AEST — France vs Hungary

5.05am AEST — Romania vs Greece

Day 3

Monday, 29 July 2024

Archery

5.30pm AEST — Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination Round

10.15 AEST — Men’s Team Quarterfinals

11.47 AEST — Men’s Team Semifinals

Badminton

4.30pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

5.20 AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

6.10 AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

6.10 AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00 AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00 AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

10.00 AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

10.00 AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

10.50 AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

10.50 AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

11.40 AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

11.40 AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Women)

7.00pm AEST — Nigeria vs Australia

Australia 9.30pm AEST — Germany vs Belgium

Beach Volleyball

5.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

7.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

8.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

11.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

7.00pm AEST — Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16

7.48pm AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 16

8.36pm AEST — Men’s 92kg – Prelims – Round of 16

11.30pm AEST — Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

11.30pm AEST — Men’s Canoe Single Semifinal

Cycling Mountain Bike — MEDAL EVENT

10.10pm AEST — Men’s Cross-country [Medal Event]

Diving — MEDAL EVENT

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final [Medal Event]

Equestrian — MEDAL EVENT

7.00pm AEST — Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier

7.00pm AEST — Eventing Team Jumping Final [Medal Event]

7.00pm AEST — Eventing Individual Jumping Final [Medal Event]

Fencing

5.30pm AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64

5.55pm AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Table of 64

6.25 AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

8.05 AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

10.05 AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 16

10.55 AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Table of 16

11.55 AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 8

Handball (Men)

5.00pm AEST — Japan vs Germany

7.00pm AEST — Slovenia vs Croatia

10.00pm AEST — Egypt vs Denmark

Hockey (Men)

6.00pm AEST — Ireland vs Australia

8.45pm AEST — India vs Argentina

Hockey (Women)

6.30pm AEST — Japan vs China

9.15pm AEST — Spain vs USA

Judo

6.00pm AEST — Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 64

6.00pm AEST — Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 64

6.28pm AEST — Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 32

6.28pm AEST — Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32

8.20pm AEST — Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16

8.20pm AEST — Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 16

9.16pm AEST — Women -57 kg Quarterfinals

9.16pm AEST — Men -73 kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

5.30pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1

5.42pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2

5.54pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 1

6.06pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal E/F 2

6.20pm AEST — Men’s Pair Repechages

6.30pm AEST — Women’s Pair Repechages

6.40pm AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Repechages

7.00pm AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Repechages

7.20pm AEST — Men’s Quad. Sculls Repechages

7.30pm AEST — Women’s Quad. Sculls Repechages

7.40pm AEST — Men’s Eight Heats

8.00pm AEST — Women’s Eight Heats

Rugby Seven (Women)

10.00pm AEST — Great Britain vs South Africa

10.30pm AEST — Australia vs Ireland

11.00pm AEST — Japan vs Brazil

11.30pm AEST — France vs USA

Sailing

Sailing events start at 8.00pm AEST.

Women’s Windsurfing Races 5 to 8

Men’s Windsurfing Races 5 to 8

Shooting — MEDAL EVENT

5.00pm AEST — Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 1

5.15pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

5.30pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final [Medal Event]

8.00pm AEST — 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final [Medal Event]

Swimming (Heats)

Swimming heats kick off at 7.00pm AEST.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Table Tennis

6.00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 64

Tennis

8.00pm AEST — Men’s Single Second Round and Women’s Single Second Round

8.00pm AEST — Men’s Double and Women’s Double Second Round

Volleyball (Women)

5.00pm AEST — Turkiye vs Netherlands

9.00pm AEST — Brazil vs Kenya

Water Polo (Women)

10.00pm AEST — France vs Italy

11.35pm AEST — USA vs Spain

Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Archery — MEDAL EVENT

12.48am AEST — Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

1:11am AEST — Men’s Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Artistic Gymnastics

1.30am AEST — Men’s Team Final

Badminton

12.30am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Mixed Doubles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

4.20am AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

4.20am AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

5.10am AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

5.10am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

6.00am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Womens)

1.15am AEST — Canada vs France

5.00am AEST — USA vs Japan

Beach Volleyball

12.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

1.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

4.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

5.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

12.02am AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 16

12.50am AEST — Men’s +92kg – Prelims – Round of 16

4.00am AEST — Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16

4.48am AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Prelims – Round of 16

5.25am AEST — Men’s +92kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Canoe Slalom — MEDAL EVENT

1.20am AEST — Men’s Canoe Single Final [Medal Event]

Fencing — MEDAL EVENT

12.20am AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Table of 8

3.00am AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 1

3.25am AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Semifinal 2

3.50am AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 1

4.20am AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Semifinal 2

4.50am AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Brz Mdl Bout [Medal Event]

5.15am AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Bronze Medal Bout [Medal Event]

5.45am AEST — Women’s Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout [Medal Event]

6.10am AEST — Men’s Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout [Medal Event]

Handball (Men)

12.00am AEST — Sweden vs Spain

3.00am AEST — France vs Norway

5.00am AEST –Argentina vs Hungary

Hockey (Women)

1.00am AEST — Great Britain vs Australia

1.30am AEST — South Africa vs Argentina

3.45am AEST –Germany vs Netherlands

4.15am AEST — France vs Belgium

Judo

12.00am AEST — Women -57 kg Repechage

12.17am AEST — Women -57 kg Semifinals

12.34am AEST — Men -73 kg Repechage

12.51am AEST — Men -73 kg Semifinals

1.18am AEST — Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1.28am AEST — Women -57 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

1.38am AEST — Women -57 kg Final [Medal Event]

1.49am AEST — Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1.59am AEST — Men -73 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

2.09am AEST — Men -73 kg Final [Medal Event]

Rugby Sevens (Women)

12.00am AEST — Canada va China

12.30am AEST — New Zealand vs Fiji

4.00am AEST — Women’s Placing 9-12

4.30am AEST — Women’s Placing 9-12

5.00am AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

5.30am AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

6.00am AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

6.30am AEST — Women’s Quarter-final

Shooting

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2

Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1

Surfing

3.00am AEST — Men’s Round 3

7.48am AEST — Women’s Round 3

Swimming (Finals) — MEDAL EVENT

4.30am AEST — Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final [Medal Event]

4.43am AEST — Men’s 200m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

5.00am AEST — Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

5.22am AEST — Men’s 100m Backstroke Final [Medal Event]

5.32am AEST — Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final [Medal Event]

5.48am AEST — Women’s 200m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

1.00am AEST — Mixed Doubles Semifinal

4.00am AEST — Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32

Tennis

3.00am AEST — Men’s Singles Second Round and Women’s Singles Second Round

Volleyball (Women)

1.00am AEST — USA vs China

5.00am AEST — France vs Serbia

Water Polo (Women)

2.30am AEST — China vs Netherlands

4.05am AEST — Hungary vs Canada

Day 4

Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Archery

8.00pm AEST — Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

8.26pm AEST — Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd

8.52pm AEST — Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

9.05pm AEST — Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd

Badminton

4.30pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

6.10pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

10.00pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

11.40pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Men)

7.00pm AEST — Spain vs Greece

9.30pm AEST — Canada vs AUSTRALIA

Beach Volleyball

5.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

7.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

8.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

11.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

19:00 Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16

19:48 Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16

20:20 Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16

21:08 Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32

23:30 Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

11.00pm AEST — Women’s Canoe Single Heats 1st Run — Keep an eye out for Jessica Fox!

Cycling BMX Freestyle

9.25pm AEST — Women’s Park Qualification

11.12pm AEST — Men’s Park Qualification

Equestrian

7.00pm AEST — Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 1

7.00pm AEST — Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 1

Fencing

9.30pm AEST — Women’s Épée Team Table of 8

11.00pm AEST — Women’s Épée Team Classifications 5-8

11.50pm AEST — Women’s Épée Team Semifinal 2

11.50pm AEST — Women’s Épée Team Semifinal 1

11.00pm AEST — Dominican Republic vs Uzbekistan

11.00pm AEST — Spain vs Egypt

Handball (Women)

5.00pm AEST — Germany vs Slovenia

7.00pm AEST — Norway vs South Korea

10.00 pm AEST –Netherlands vs Spain

Hockey (Men)

6.00pm AEST — Spain vs France

6.30pm AEST — South Africa vs Germany

8.45pm AEST — Great Britain vs Netherlands

9.15pm AEST — Ireland vs India

Judo

6.00pm AEST — Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 64

6.00pm AEST — Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 64

6.28pm AEST — Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32

6.28pm AEST — Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32

8.20pm AEST — Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 16

8.20pm AEST — Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 16

9.16pm AEST — Men -81 kg Quarterfinals

9.16pm AEST — Women -63 kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

5.30pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

6.10pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

6.50pm AEST — Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

7.00pm AEST –Women’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

7.10pm AEST — Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

7.20pm AEST –Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

7.30pm AEST — Women’s Four Repechages

7.40pm AEST — Men’s Four Repechages

Rugby Sevens (Women’s)

10.30pm AEST — Women’s Placing 5-8

11.00pm AEST — Women’s Placing 5-8

11.30pm AEST — Women’s Semi-final

Sailing

Sailing events begin at 8.00pm AEST.

Women’s Windsurfing Races 9 to 12

Men’s Windsurfing Races 9 to 12

Women’s Skiff Races 7 to 9

Men’s Skiff Races 7 to 9

Shooting — MEDAL EVENT

5.30pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal [Medal Event]

6:00pm AEST — 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal [Medal Event]

11.30 Trap Men’s Final [Medal Event]

Swimming (Heats)

Events kick off from 7.00pm AEST.

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Table Tennis — MEDAL EVENT

6.00pm AEST — Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32

9.30pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

10.30pm AEST — Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Tennis

8.00pm AEST — Men’s Single Second Round and Women’s Second Third Round

Triathlon — MEDAL EVENT

4.00pm AEST — Men’s Individual [Medal Event]

Volleyball (Men)

5.00pm AEST — Italy vs Egypt

9.00pm AEST –USA vs Germany

Water Polo (Men)

6.30pm AEST — Australia vs Serbia

8.05pm AEST — Croatia vs Italy

11.00pm AEST — Japan vs France

Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Archery

1.45am AEST — Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

2.11am AEST — Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd

2.37am AEST — Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

2.50am AEST — Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd

Artistic Gymnastics

2.15am AEST — Women’s Team Final [Medal Event]

Badminton

12.30am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

4.20am AEST — Men’s Doubles Group play stage

4.20am AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

5.10am AEST — Women’s Doubles Group play stage

5.10am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

6.00am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Men)

1.15am AEST — Japan vs France

5.00am AEST — Brazil vs Germany

Basketball 3×3

1.30am AEST — Women’s USA vs Germany

2.00am AEST — Women’s Australia vs Canada

2.35am AEST — Men’s Lithuania vs Latvia

3.05am AEST — Men’s Netherlands vs China

5.00am AEST — Women’s Azerbaijan vs Spain

5.30am AEST — Women’s France vs China

6.05am AEST — Men’s France vs Poland

6.35am AEST — Men’s USA vs Serbia

Beach Volleyball

12.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

1.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

4.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

5.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

12.18am AEST — Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16

12.50am AEST — Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16

1.38am AEST — Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32

4.00am AEST — Men’s 51kg – Prelims – Round of 16

4.32am AEST — Men’s 80kg – Prelims – Round of 16

5.36am AEST — Women’s 54kg – Prelims – Round of 16

6.08am AEST — Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 32

Canoe Slalom

12.00am AEST — Men’s Kayak Single Heats 1st Run

1.10am AEST — Women’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run (Jessica Fox)

2.10am AEST — Men’s Kayak Single Heats 2nd Run

Fencing – MEDAL EVENT

12.40am AEST — Women’s Épée Team Placement 7-8

12.40am AEST — Women’s Épée Team Placement 5-6

3.30am AEST — Women’s Épée Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

4.30am AEST — Women’s Épée Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

1.00am AEST — Ukraine vs Argentina

1.00am AEST — Morocco vs Iraq

3.00am AEST — USA vs Guinea

3.00am AEST — New Zealand vs France

5.00am AEST — Paraguay vs Mali

5.00am AEST — Israel vs Japan

Handball (Women)

12.00am AEST — Hungary vs Angola

3:00am AEST — France vs Brazil

5:00am AEST — Sweden vs Denmark

Hockey (Men)

1.00am AEST — Argentina vs New Zealand

3:45am AEST — Australia vs Belgium

Judo — MEDAL EVENT

12.00am AEST — Men -81 kg Repechage

12.17am AEST — Men -81 kg Semifinals

12.34am AEST — Women -63 kg Repechage

12.51am AEST — Women -63 kg Semifinals

1.18am AEST — Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1.28am AEST — Men -81 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

1.38am AEST — Men -81 kg Final [Medal Event]

1.49am AEST — Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

1.59am AEST — Women -63 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

2.09am AEST — Women -63 kg Final [Medal Event]

Rugby Sevens (Women)– MEDAL EVENT

12.00am AEST — Women’s Semi-final

12.30am AEST — Women’s Placing 11-12

1.00am AEST — Women’s Placing 9-10

2.00am AEST — Women’s Placing 7-8

2.30am AEST — Women’s Placing 5-6

3.00am AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

3.45am AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Sailing

Women’s Skiff Races 10 to 12

Men’s Skiff Races 10 to 12

Surfing — MEDAL EVENT

3.00am AEST — Men’s Quarterfinals

5.24am AEST — Women’s Quarterfinals

7.48am AEST — Men’s Semifinals

9.00am AEST — Women’s Semifinals

10.12am AEST — Men’s Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

10.53am AEST — Women’s Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

11.34am AEST — Men’s Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

12.15am AEST — Women’s Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Swimming (Finals) — MEDAL EVENT

4.30am AEST — Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

4.41am AEST — Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

4.57am AEST — Women’s 100m Backstroke Final [Medal Event]

5.03am AEST — Men’s 800m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

5.25am AEST — Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

5.46am AEST — Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

5.59am Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final [Medal Event]

Tennis

3.00am AEST — MS Second Rnd/WS Third Rnd

Volleyball (Men’s)

1.00am AEST — Slovenia vs Serbia

5.00am AEST — France vs Canada

Water Polo (Men’s)

12.35am AEST — USA vs Romania

3.30am AEST — Montenegro vs Greece

5.05am AEST — Spain vs Hungary

Day 5

Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Archery

8.00pm AEST — Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

8.26pm AEST — Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd

8.52pm AEST — Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

9.05pm AEST — Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd

Badminton

4.30pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

5.20pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

6.10pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

7.00pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

10.00pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

10.50pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

11.40pm AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

Basketball (Women)

7.00pm AEST — Puerto Rico vs Spain

9.30pm AEST — China vs Serbia

Beach Volleyball

5.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

7.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

8.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

11.00pm AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

7.00pm AEST — Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16

7.32pm AEST — Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 16

8.04pm AEST — Women’s 75kg – Prelims – Round of 16

9.08pm AEST –Women’s 60kg – Quarterfinal

11.30pm AEST — Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

11.30pm AEST — Women’s Canoe Single Semifinal

Cycling BMX Freestyle — MEDAL EVENT

9.10pm AEST — Women’s Park Final [Medal Event]

10.45pm AEST — Men’s Park Final [Medal Event]

Diving — MEDAL EVENT

7.00pm AEST — Women’s Synchronised 10m Platform Final [Medal Event]

Equestrian

6.00pm AEST — Dressage Team Grand Prix Day 2

6.00pm AEST — Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2

Fencing

9.30pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Table of 8

10.00pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Classifications 5-8

11.50pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal 2

11.50pm AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Semifinal 1

Handball (Men)

5.00pm AEST — Norway vs Hungary

7.00pm AEST — Croatia vs Germany

10.00pm AEST — Spain vs Japan

Hockey (Women’s)

6.00pm AEST — Argentina vs Spain

6.30pm AEST — South Africa vs Great Britain

8.45pm AEST — France vs Germany

9.15pm AEST — Australia vs USA

Judo

6.00pm AEST — Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 64

6.00pm AEST — Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 64

6.28pm AEST — Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 32

6.28pm AEST — Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 32

8.20pm AEST — Women -70 kg Elimination Round of 16

8.20pm AEST — Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 16

9.16pm AEST — Women -70 kg Quarterfinals

9.16pm AEST — Men -90 kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

5.30pm AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Final C

5.42pm AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final C

5.54pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1

6.04pm AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

6.14pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 1

6.24pm AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2

6.34pm AEST — Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1

6.44pm AEST — Men’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2

6.54pm AEST — Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 1

6.04pm AEST — Women’s Pair Semifinal A/B 2

7.14pm AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

7.24pm AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

7.34pm AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Semi A/B 1

7.44pm AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Semi A/B 2

8.02pm AEST — Men’s Quad. Sculls Final B

8.14pm AEST — Women’s Quad. Sculls Final B

8.26pm AEST — Men’s Quad. Sculls Final A [Medal Event]

8.38pm AEST — Women’s Quad. Sculls Final A [Medal Event]

Sailing

Sailing kicks off at 8.00pm AEST.

Men’s Windsurfing Races 13 to 16

Women’s Windsurfing Races 13 to 16

Shooting

5.00pm AEST — 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men’s Qualification

5.00pm AEST — Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 2

11.30pm AEST — Trap Women’s Final [Medal Event]

Swimming (Heats)

Swimming kicks off at 7.00pm AEST.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

Table Tennis

6.00pm AEST –Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 32

11.00pm AEST — Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16

Tennis

8.00pm AEST — MS Third Rnd/WS Quarterfinals/MD SF/WD QF/XD QF

Triathlon — MEDAL EVENT

4.00pm AEST — Women’s Individual [Medal Event]

Volleyball (Men)

5.00pm AEST — Poland vs Brazil

9.00pm AEST — Japan vs Argentina

Water Polo (Women)

10.00pm AEST — Netherlands vs Australia

Australia 11.35pm AEST — Canada vs China

Thursday, 1 August 2024

Archery

1.45am AEST — Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

2.11am AEST — Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd

2:37am AEST — Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

2.50am AEST — Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd

Artistic Gymnastics — MEDAL EVENT

1.30am AEST — Men’s All-Around Final

Badminton

12.30am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Women’s Singles Group play stage

3.30am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

4.20am AEST — Men’s Singles Group play stage

4:20am AEST — Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

5.10am AEST — Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

5.10am AEST — Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

5.30am AEST — Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

Basketball (Men’s)

1.15am AEST — Puerto Rico vs Serbia

5.00am AEST — United States vs South Sudan

Basketball (3×3)

1.30am AEST — Women’s Australia vs Germany

2.00am AEST — Women’s Canada vs China

2.35am AEST — Men’s Latvia vs Netherlands

3.05am AEST — Men’s Serbia vs China

5.00am AEST — Women’s Spain vs France

5.30am AEST — Women’s USA vs Azerbaijan

6.05am AEST — Men’s Lithuania vs France

6.35am AEST — Men’s USA vs Poland

Beach Volleyball

12.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

1.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

4.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

5:00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

6.00am AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

12.18am AEST — Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 16

1.06am AEST — Women’s 75kg – Prelims – Round of 16

01:38 AEST — Women’s 60kg – Quarterfinal

04:00 Men’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16

04:48 Men’s 71kg – Prelims – Round of 16

05:36 Women’s 75kg – Prelims – Round of 16

06:08 Women’s 60kg – Quarterfinal

Canoe Slalom

01:25am AEST — Women’s Canoe Single Final [Medal Event]

Fencing

00:40 AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Placement 7-8

00:40 AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Placement 5-6

03:30 AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

04:30 AEST — Men’s Sabre Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

01:00 AEST — Japan vs Nigeria

01:00 AEST — Brazil vs Spain

03:00 AEST — Zambia vs Germany

03:00 AEST — Australia vs United States

05:00 AEST — New Zealand vs France

05:00 AEST –Colombia vs Canada

Handball (Men)

00:00 AEST — Slovenia vs Sweden

03:00 AEST — France vs Egypt

05:00 AEST — Denmark vs Argentina

Hockey

1.00 AEST — Women’s Belgium vs Japan

01:30 AEST — Men’s Germany vs Netherlands

03:45 AEST — Men’s Spain vs South Africa

04:15 AEST — Women’s Netherlands vs China

Judo

00:00 AEST — Women -70 kg Repechage

00:17 AEST — Women -70 kg Semifinals

00:34 AEST — Men -90 kg Repechage

00:51 AEST — Men -90 kg Semifinals

01:18 AEST — Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

01:28 AEST — Women -70 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

01:38 AEST — Women -70 kg Final [Medal Event]

01:49 AEST — Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

01:59 AEST — Men -90 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

02:09 AEST — Men -90 kg Final [Medal Event]

Sailing

Men’s Skiff Medal Race [Medal Event]

Women’s Skiff Medal Race [Medal Event]

Men’s Dinghy Races 1 and 2

Women’s Dinghy Races 1 and 2

Swimming (finals)

04:30 AEST — Women’s 100m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

04:36 AEST — Men’s 200m Butterfly Final [Medal Event]

04:42 AEST — Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

05:04 AEST — Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

05:34 AEST — Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

05:46 AEST — Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

06:08 AEST — Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final [Medal Event]

06:15 AEST — Men’s 100m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

04:00 AEST — Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16

Tennis

03:00 AEST — MS Third Rnd/WS Quarterfinals

Volleyball (Women’s)

01:00 AEST — USA vs Serbia

05:00 AEST — Poland vs Kenya

Water Polo (Women’s)

02:30 AEST — Italy vs USA

04:05 AEST — Spain vs Greece

Day 6

Thursday, 1 August 2024

Archery

17:30 AEST — Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

17:56 AEST — Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd

18:22 AEST — Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

18:35 AEST — Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd

23:30 AEST — Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round

23:56 AEST — Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Rnd

Athletics

15:30 AEST — Men’s 20km Race Walk [Medal Event]

17:20 AEST — Women’s 20km Race Walk [Medal Event]

Badminton

16:30 AEST –Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

17:40 AEST — Men’s Singles Round of 16

17:40 AEST — Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

21:00 AEST — Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

22:10 AEST — Men’s Singles Round of 16

22:10 AEST — Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal

23:20 AEST — Men’s Singles Round of 16

Basketball (Women)

19:00 AEST — Japan vs Germany

21:30 AEST — Australia vs Canada

Basketball 3×3

17:00 AEST — Women’s China vs Australia

Australia 17:30 AEST — Women’s Germany vs Canada

18:05 AEST — Men’s Netherlands vs Serbia

18:35 AEST — Men’s China vs Latvia

20:30 AEST — Women’s Azerbaijan vs France

21:00 AEST — Women’s USA vs Australia

21:35 AEST — Men’s Poland vs Lithuania

22:05 AEST — Men’s France vs Netherlands

Beach Volleyball

17:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

18:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

19:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

20:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

23:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

19:00 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16

19:48 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16

20:36 AEST –Women’s 54kg – Quarterfinal

20:52 AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Quarterfinal

21:08 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Quarterfinal

23:30 AEST –Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

23:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single Semifinal

Equestrian

19:00 AEST — Jumping Team Qualifier

Fencing

19:50 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Table of 8

21:40 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Classifications 5-8

22:50 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 2

22:50 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Semifinal 1

Golf

17:00 AEST — Men’s Round 1

Handball (Women)

17:00 AEST — Netherlands vs Brazil

19:00 AEST — South Korea vs Sweden

22:00 AEST — Spain vs Hungary

Hockey (Men’s)

18:00 AEST — India vs Belgium

18:30 AEST — New Zealand vs Australia

20:45 AEST — France vs Great Britain

21:15 AEST — Argentina vs Ireland

Judo

18:00 AEST — Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 64

18:00 AEST — Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 64

18:28 AEST — Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 32

18:28 AEST — Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32

20:20 AEST — Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16

20:20 AEST — Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 16

21:16 AEST — Men -100 kg Quarterfinals

21:16 AEST — Women -78 kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

17:30 AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

17:40 AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

17:50 AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 1

18:00 AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

18:10 AEST — Women’s Eight Repechages

18:20 AEST — Men’s Eight Repechages

18:30 AEST — Women’s Double Sculls Final B

18:42 AEST –Men’s Double Sculls Final B

18:54 AEST — Women’s Four Final B

19:06 AEST — Men’s Four Final B

19:18 AEST — Women’s Double Sculls Final A [Medal Event]

19:30 AEST — Men’s Double Sculls Final A [Medal Event]

19:50 AEST — Women’s Four Final A [Medal Event]

20:10 AEST — Men’s Four Final A [Medal Event]

Sailing

Sailing events kick off at 8.00pm AEST.

Women’s Windsurfing Races 17 to 20

Men’s Windsurfing Races 17 to 20

Shooting

17:30 AEST — 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final [Medal Event]

20:00 AEST — 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Women’s Qualification

Swimming (Heats)

Swimming events begin at 7pm.

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Table Tennis

18:00 AEST — Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

20:00 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

23:00 AEST — Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Tennis

2:00 AEST — MS Quarterfinals/WS Semifinals/XD Semifinals

Volleyball (Women)

17:00 AEST — Turkiye vs Dominican Republic

21:00 AEST — Brazil vs Japan

Water Polo (Men’s)

18:30 AEST — Greece vs USA

20:05 AEST — Serbia vs Spain

23:00 AEST — France vs Australia

Friday, 2 August 2024

Archery

00:22 AEST –Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round

00:35 AEST — Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Rnd

Artistic Gymnastics

02:15 AEST — Women’s All-Around Final [Medal Event]

Badminton

02:30 AEST — Women’s Singles Round of 16

03:30 AEST — Women’s Singles Round of 16

03:30 AEST — Mixed Doubles Semifinal

04:30 AEST — Mixed Doubles Semifinal

Basketball (Women’s)

01:15 AEST — France vs Nigeria

05:00 AEST — Belgium vs USA

Basketball 3×3

02:00 AEST — Women’s China vs Spain

02:30 AEST — Women’s Germany vs Azerbaijan

03:05 AEST — Men’s Lithuania vs USA

03:35 AEST — Men’s China vs Poland

05:30 AEST — Women’s USA vs Spain

06:00 AEST — Women’s Canada vs France

06:35 AEST — Men’s Serbia vs France

07:05 AEST — Men’s Latvia vs USA

Beach Volleyball

00:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

01:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

04:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

05:00 Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

06:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

00:18 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16

01:06 AEST — Women’s 54kg – Quarterfinals

01:38 AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Quarterfinal

01:54 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Quarterfinal

04:00 AEST — Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16

04:32 AEST — Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16

05:04 AEST — Women’s 54kg – Quarterfinal

05:20 AEST — Men’s 63.5kg – Quarterfinals

05:52 AEST — Men’s 92kg – Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom

01:30 AEST — Men’s Kayak Single Final

Cycling BMX Racing

04:00 AEST — Men, Quarterfinals Run 1

04:20 AEST — Women, Quarterfinals Run 1

04:40 AEST –Men, Quarterfinals Run 2

05:00 AEST — Women, Quarterfinals Run 2

05:20 AEST — Men, Quarterfinals Run 3

05:40 AEST — Women, Quarterfinals Run 3

06:05 AEST — Men, Last Chance Race

06:15 AEST — Women, Last Chance Race

Fencing

00:00 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Placement 7-8

00:00 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Placement 5-6

03:10 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

04:30 AEST — Women’s Foil Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Handball (Women)

00:00 AEST — Angola vs France

03:00 AEST — Germany vs Denmark

05:00 AEST — Slovenia vs Norway

Hockey (Women’s)

01:00 AEST — USA vs Great Britain

01:30 AEST — Spain vs South Africa

03:45 AEST — Japan vs France

04:15 AEST — Argentina vs Australia

Judo

00:00 AEST — Men -100 kg Repechage

00:17 AEST — Men -100 kg Semifinals

00:34 AEST — Women -78 kg Repechage

00:51 AEST — Women -78 kg Semifinals

01:18 AEST — Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

01:28 AEST — Men -100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

01:38 AEST — Men -100 kg Final [Medal Event]

01:49 AEST — Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

01:59 AEST — AEST –Women -78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

02:09AEST — Women -78 kg Final [Medal Event]

Sailing

Mixed Dinghy – Race 1

Mixed Dinghy – Race 2

Women’s Windsurfing Quarterfinal

Men’s Windsurfing Quarterfinal

Women’s Windsurfing Semifinal

Men’s Windsurfing Semifinal

Women’s Windsurfing Final [Medal Event]

Men’s Windsurfing Final [Medal Event]

Women’s Dinghy – Race 3

Women’s Dinghy – Race 4

Men’s Dinghy – Race 3

Men’s Dinghy – Race 4

Swimming (Finals)

04:30 AEST — Women’s 200m Butterfly Final [Medal Event]

04:37 AEST — Men’s 200m Backstroke Final [Medal Event]

04:44 AEST — Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals

05:03 AEST — Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final [Medal Event]

05:10 AEST — Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

05:34 AEST — Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

05:48 AEST — Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final [Medal Event]

Table Tennis

00:00 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

04:00 AEST — Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

05:00 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

Tennis

03:00 AEST — MS Quarterfinals/WS Semifinals

Volleyball (Women’s)

01:00 AEST — Italy vs Netherlands

05:00 AEST — France vs China

Water Polo (Men’s)

00:35 AEST — Italy vs Montenegro

03:30 AEST — Romania vs Croatia

05:05 AEST — Hungary vs Japan

Day 7

Friday August 2

Archery

17:30 AEST — Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination Round

22:15 AEST — Mixed Team Quarterfinals

23:31 AEST — Mixed Team Semifinals

Athletics

18:05 AEST — Men’s Decathlon 100m

18:10 AEST — Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Gp A

18:15 AEST — Women’s High Jump Qualification

18:35 AEST — Women’s 100m Preliminary Round

18:55 AEST — Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

19:05 AEST — Men’s 1500m Round 1

19:35 AEST — Men’s Hammer Throw Qualification – Gp B

19:50 AEST — Women’s 100m Round 1

20:15 AEST — Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

Badminton

16:30 AEST — Women’s Doubles Semifinal

17:40 AEST — Women’s Doubles Semifinal

18:50 AEST — Men’s Doubles Semifinal

20:00 AEST — Men’s Doubles Semifinal

23:00 AEST — Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

Basketball (Men’s)

19:00 AEST — Japan vs Winner of Latvia qualifying tournament

21:30 AEST — Australia vs Greece

Basketball 3×3

17:00 AEST — Women’s Germany vs China

17:30 AEST — Women’s Australia vs Azerbaijan

Australia vs Azerbaijan 18:05 AEST — Men’s Lithuania vs China

18:35 AEST — Men’s Poland vs Netherlands

20:30 AEST — Women’s Australia vs Spain

21:00 AEST — Women’s France vs USA

21:35 AEST — Men’s Netherlands vs Lithuania

22:05 AEST — Men’s Latvia vs France

Beach Volleyball

17:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

18:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

19:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

20:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

23:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

23:30 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Canoe Slalom

23:30 AEST — Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trial

Diving

19:00 AEST — Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final [Medal Event]

Equestrian

22:00 AEST — Jumping Team Final [Medal Event]

Fencing

21:30 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Table of 8

23:00 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Classifications 5-8

23:50 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Semifinal 2

23:50 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Semifinal 1

23:00 AEST — Men’s Quarter-final

Golf

17:00 AEST — Men’s Round 2

Handball (Men’s)

17:00 AEST — Hungary vs Denmark

19:00 AEST — Argentina vs France

22:00 AEST — Croatia vs Sweden

Hockey

18:00 AEST — Women’s China vs Germany

18:30 AEST — Men’s Netherlands vs Spain

20:45 AEST –Women’s Belgium vs Netherlands

21:15 AEST — Men’s AUSTRALIA vs India

Judo

18:00 AEST — Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 64

18:00 AEST — Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 64

18:28 AEST — Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32

18:28 AEST — Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 32

20:20 AEST — Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 16

20:20 AEST — Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 16

21:16 AEST — Women +78 kg Quarterfinals

21:16 AEST –Men +100 kg Quarterfinals

Rowing

17:30 AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Final F

17:42 AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Final F

17:54 AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Final E

18:06 AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Final E

18:18 AEST — Men’s Single Sculls Final D

18:30 AEST — Women’s Single Sculls Final D

18:42 AEST — Men’s Pair Final B

18:54 AEST — Women’s Pair Final B

19:06 AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Final B

19:18 AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final B

19:30 AEST — Men’s Pair Final A [Medal Event]

19:42 AEST — Women’s Pair Final A [Medal Event]

20:02 AEST — LWT Men’s Double Sculls Final A [Medal Event]

20:22 AEST — LWT Women’s Double Sculls Final A [Medal Event]

Shooting

17:00 AEST — Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1

17:00 AEST — 25m Pistol Women’s Qual. Precision

17:30 AEST –50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final [Medal Event]

Swimming (Heats)

Swiming events begin at 7pm AEST.

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

Table Tennis

18:00 AEST — Women’s Singles Semifinal

19:00 AEST — Men’s Singles Semifinal

21:30 AEST — Women’s Singles Semifinal

22:30 AEST — Men’s Singles Semifinal

Tennis

20:00 AEST — Men’s Singles Semi-final

20:00 AEST — Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

20:00 AEST — Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

20:00 AEST — Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

Trampoline

20:00 AEST — Women’s Qualification

21:50 AEST — Women’s Final [Medal Event]

Volleyball (Men’s)

17:00 AEST — Argentina vs Germany

21:00 AEST — Brazil vs Egypt

Water Polo (Women)

22:00 AEST — Australia vs Canada

23:35 AEST — Greece vs Italy

Saturday, 3 August 2024

Archery

00:24 AEST — Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

00:43 AEST — Mixed Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Athletics

02:00 AEST — Men’s Decathlon High Jump

02:10 AEST — Women’s 5000m Round 1

02:15 AEST — Women’s Triple Jump Qualification

02:55 AEST — Women’s Discus Throw Qualification-Gp A

03:10 AEST — 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1

03:45 AEST — Women’s 800m Round 1

04:10 AEST — Men’s Shot Put Qualification

04:20 AEST — Women’s Discus Throw Qualification-Gp B

04:50 AEST — Men’s Decathlon 400m

05:20 AEST –Men’s 10,000m Final [Medal Event]

Badminton

00:10 AEST — Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match

01:40 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

02:50 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

04:00 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

05:10 AEST — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

Basketball (Men’s)

01:15 AEST — Canada vs Spain

05:00 AEST — France vs Germany

Basketball 3×3

01:30 AEST — Women’s Azerbaijan vs China

02:00 AEST –Women’s Canada vs USA

02:35 AEST — Men’s USA vs France

03:05 AEST — Men’s Serbia vs Latvia

05:00 AEST — Women’s Spain vs Canada

05:30 AEST — Women’s Germany vs France

06:05 AEST — Men’s Poland vs Serbia

06:35 AEST — Men’s China vs USA

Beach Volleyball

00:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

01:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

04:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

05:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

06:00 AEST — Men’s or Women’s Preliminary Match

Boxing

00:34 AEST — Men’s 51kg – Quarterfinals

01:06 AEST — Men’s 80kg – Quarterfinals

01:38 AEST — Men’s +92kg – Quarterfinals

04:00 AEST — Women’s 57kg – Prelims – Round of 16

05:04 AEST — Men’s 51kg – Quarterfinals

05:36 AEST — Men’s 80kg – Quarterfinals

06:08 AEST — Men’s +92kg – Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom

00:40 AEST — Men’s Kayak Cross Time Trial

Cycling BMX Racing

04:00 AEST — Men, Semifinals Run 1

04:15 AEST — Women, Semifinals Run 1

04:30 AEST — Men, Semifinals Run 2

04:45 AEST — Women, Semifinals Run 2

05:00 AEST — Men, Semifinals Run 3

05:15 AEST — Women, Semifinals Run 3

05:35 AEST — Men, Final [Medal Event]

05:50 AEST — Women, Final [Medal Event]

Fencing

00:40 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Placement 7-8

00:40 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Placement 5-6

03:30 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

04:30 AEST — Men’s Épée Team Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

01:00 AEST — Quarter-Final

03:00 AEST — Quarter-Final

05:00 AEST — Quarter-Final

Handball (Men’s)

00:00 AEST — Germany vs Spain

03:00 AEST — Japan vs Slovenia

05:00 AEST — Norway vs Egypt

Hockey (Men’s)

01:00 AEST — New Zealand vs Ireland

01:30 AEST — Belgium vs Argentina

03:45 AEST — France vs South Africa

04:15 AEST — Great Britain vs Germany

Judo

00:00 AEST — Women +78 kg Repechage

00:17 AEST — Women +78 kg Semifinals

00:34 AEST — Men +100 kg Repechage

00:51 AEST — Men +100 kg Semifinals

01:18 AEST — Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

01:28 AEST — Women +78 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

01:38 AEST — Women +78 kg Final [Medal Event]

01:49 AEST — Men +100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal A [Medal Event]

01:59 AEST — Men +100 kg Contest for Bronze Medal B [Medal Event]

02:09 AEST — Men +100 kg Final [Medal Event]

Sailing

Men’s Dinghy – Race 5

Men’s Dinghy – Race 6

Women’s Dinghy – Race 5

Women’s Dinghy – Race 6

Mixed Multihull – Race 1

Mixed Multihull – Race 2

Mixed Multihull – Race 3

Mixed Dinghy – Race 3

Mixed Dinghy – Race 4

Shooting

Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2

Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1

Swimming (Finals)

04:30 Men’s 50m Freestyle Final [Medal Event]

04:39 Women’s 200m Backstroke Final [Medal Event]

04:49 Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final [Medal Event]

05:09 Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

05:34 Women’s 200m Ind. Medley Semifinals

Tennis

Events start at 300am AEST.

Men’s Singles Semi-final

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match [Medal Event]

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match [Medal Event]

Trampoline

02:00 Men’s Qualification

03:45 Men’s Final [Medal Event]

Volleyball (Men’s)

01:00 AEST — France vs Slovenia

05:00 AEST — Japan vs USA

Water Polo (Women’s)

02:30 AEST — USA vs France

04:05 AEST –China vs Hungary

More updates to come!

Image source: Getty Images / Antonio Borga/Anadolu Agency