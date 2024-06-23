A 19 Y.O. Has Been Charged After He Allegedly Sent Threatening Texts To An NRL Referee

A man has been charged after he allegedly sent a threatening message to NRL referee Adam Gee ahead of a match he was set to officiate at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

On June 14, Police charged a 19-year-old male after he allegedly sent the 39-year-old NRL official a threatening text message ahead of the Broncos Vs Rabbitohs match in Sydney.

Per The Daily Telegraph, the 19-year-old, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was charged with “using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and intimidation.”

According to the publication, when Gee received the alleged text, he immediately alerted stadium security and the NRL integrity unit, who then escalated the matter to authorities. It’s also reported that the NRL was “hugely concerned” that the man was able to access the referee’s private number.

Cameron Murray of the Rabbitohs and referee Adam Gee. (Image source: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

In a statement, NSW Police shared that the man was also handed a personal violence order.

“About 2pm on Friday, June, 14, 2024, detectives from Sutherland Police Area Command received a report of intimidating text messages sent to an NRL official,” the spokesperson began, as per The Daily Telegraph.

“Following an investigation, and with the assistance of the NRL’s integrity unit, about 8.45pm police attended a house on Brunker Rd, Yagoona, and arrested a 19-year-old man.

“He was taken to Bankstown Police Station where he was charged with using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and intimidation.

“The man was also served with a personal violence order.”

READ MORE Jarryd Hayne Wins Appeal Over Sexual Assault Convictions & Could Be Headed For A Fourth Trial

Gee was reportedly offered the opportunity to stand down from the match, but instead, he continued to referee the game.

Police said the 19-year-old was granted strict conditional bail and attended Sutherland Local Court on Monday, June 17.

Image source: Getty Images / Cameron Spencer