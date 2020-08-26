The NBA has postponed all three of today’s finals series games the Milwaukee Bucks squad refused to take to the court, in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It’s a monumental decision, and one of the strongest protests against racial injustice the league has ever seen.

Blake, a Black man, was shot up to seven times in the back by police officers on Sunday in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha. His lawyer says it’s unlikely he’ll ever walk again.

Footage of the incident sparked outrage across America, a nation still reeling from the death of George Floyd under the knee of a White police officer.

Players from the Milwaukee Bucks squad, based just 65km north of Kenosha, stayed off the court before today’s scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Veteran basketball journalist Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted their strike was in direct response to Blake’s shooting.

Footage from the league’s Orlando coronavirus bubble shows an empty court when Game 5 of the series was slated to start, while behind-the-scenes video shows staff packing away equipment.

In a subsequent statement, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced all three of today’s games – Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Houston vs. Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland – will be rescheduled.

League legend and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, who has previously expressed his anger at footage of police shooting yet another Black man, spoke freely in support of today’s player strike.

Wojnarowski reports today’s protest could have broader ramifications for the rest of the season, and players have been invited to sit down with league officials.

But this isn’t really about basketball, and it never was.

READ MORE
The NFL Finally Condemned Racism, But It Appears Kaepernick's Apology Got Lost In The Mail
Image: CBS Sports HQ / YouTube