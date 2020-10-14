The AFL and NRL grand finals are both around the corner, landing on the weekend of October 24 and 25. Depending on your footy of choice, it’s the prefect excuse to get a couple of mates around to your place and watch the Big Game (y’know, if you’re able to depending on the isolation conditions of where you live).

And you can’t have a good grand final watch party without two essential things: way too many snacks and a fridge full of drinks.

To help you get the best spread for your footy finals party, Mosh, an online men’s health clinic, are currently running a competition that’ll make those footy dreams a reality.

Mosh want to give you Woolies Gift Cards worth $200 that you can spend on snacks and bevs for finals weekend.

To go in the running to win, all you’ve got to do is follow these four easy steps:

Post a photo on your Instagram story of your mullet or weird haircut. It doesn’t have to be a recent photo either. Your embarrassing highschool haircut is fine too. Just make sure you’re not on private. Tag @get.mosh and chuck them a follow. If you’re posting a mullet pic, include the hashtag #moshmullet. Use #getmosh for any non-mullet ‘dos. Tag a mate who you know has, or had, an equally dodgy haircut.

It’s that easy, mates!

A random winner will be announced on 23/10/20, giving you plenty of time to stock up on those fancy, expensive chips and a slab of your favourite tinnies in time for the AFL and NRL finals!

You can check out the comp on Mosh’s instagram page here. Best of luck to your best worst mullets.

