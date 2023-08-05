Matthew Lloyd Stood Down From Private School Coaching Gig After Attending Team’s Premiership Party

AFL legend Matthew Lloyd, now coach of Melbourne private school Haileybury College has been temporarily stood down from his job after attending a boozy end-of-season celebration with the school’s firsts footy team. He has accepted responsibility for the breach of contract.

The team was celebrating its premiership win in the Associated Public Schools (APS) league last weekend when Lloyd was invited to attend the post-match party at a private residence per The Age.

“I was invited by one of the parents at their house to attend a get-together,” Lloyd said in an interview on radio station 3AW this past Friday.

“I did attend for about an hour and a half and being a staff member, you can’t be in that setting, that environment with the students and I take responsibility.

“Although I was there to get to my players and parents and revel and enjoy in what we had achieved that day and that season — the setting that it was, alcohol being there, I’m not to be there as a coach or staff member.

“I should have known and shouldn’t have been in attendance. I was stood down for a couple of days but was back at training on Thursday and will be coaching the side tomorrow [Saturday].”

A total of six staff members including two academic staff were in attendance per The Herald Sun.

Lloyd is an extremely high-profile coach in a league where most players are in their final years of high school.

A video of his rev-up speech to Haileybury players on the day of their premiership-clinching win has received nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.

A spokesperson for Haileybury College has sent out a press release clarifying the school’s response to the situation.

“The school was made aware that on Saturday night, after the APS football game, a group of parents organised an impromptu celebratory gathering with students,” it read.

“It was with great disappointment that the school learnt that several members of staff attended this event.

“The school has moved quickly to discipline those staff members involved and to ensure they uphold their professional obligations concerning social gatherings with parents and students.

“We are continuing our inquiries and will take further action if necessary.”

Lloyd’s assistant coach at the school is former Collingwood star Scott Pendlebury. It is understood he was not at the party, per 7News.

Parents pay upwards of $34,000 a year to send their children to Haileybury College.