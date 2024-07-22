It’s time to dust off your green and gold — and if you’re like me, buy a new asthma puffer — because the Matildas are going full throttle into the Paris 2024 Olympics. Here’s where you can catch the next Matildas match!

Football fever is at an all-time high, especially after the Tillies’ stellar performance at the Women’s World Cup back in 2023. Merch is selling out, stadiums are selling out and the puffer, again, my puffer, is running out.

Coming up next in the Tillies’ mission for world domination is the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they will get a shot at winning gold once again.

But if you’ve been too caught up with your life — which is so fair — we’ve got all the tea on where you can see the Matildas take on the Olympics.

Here’s when the Matildas team will take the pitch at the Paris 2024 Olympics and their future Summer Games matches!

When is the next Matildas game?

The next Matildas match will take place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In fact, they’re literally kicking off the same day the Olympics officially begin, which is the 26th of July 2024, Friday.

What time is kick-off for the Matildas Olympics match?

As you dust off your Tillies gear and restock your Ventolin puffers, you may want to buy a shit-tonne of coffee. As you might’ve noticed, with the Olympics taking place in Paris, the time zones are going to be brutal for us Southern Hemisphere folk.

After their triumphant run at the Olympic Qualifiers, the Matildas have been placed in Group B, where they will face off against Germany, Zambia and the United States.

Unfortunately, we won’t be getting a Romeo and Juliet moment between Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis as both players will not be representing their countries. Regardless, my face will be glued to the telly to support the Tillies.

(Image source: Lu Yang/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Matildas Vs Germany

In their first Olympics match, the Matildas will face off against Germany on Friday, 26 July 2024 at 3.00am. The glorious game will take place at France’s Stade De Marseille.

Matildas Vs Zambia

The Tillies’ second game will take place on Monday, 29 July 2024, at 3.00am. Our mighty Matildas team will take on Zambia at the Stade De Nice. Oui oui!

Matildas Vs United States

The Tillies’ big clash against the United States will take place on the 1st of August 2024, at 3.00am back at the Stade De Marseille.

Where to watch the Matildas at the Olympics

For the majority of Aussies who aren’t in France for the Summer Games, punters can watch the Matildas Olympics matches on Channel 9 or 9Now.

Stan Sport will also be providing an ad-free 4K Olympics experience. Alongside its ad-free pros, viewers can expect 24/7 exclusive access to the Olympics News Channel and eight exclusive international channels.

But, if you’re yearning for that sporting atmosphere we all crave, Westfield will also be hosting 37 official lives across Australia.

For more information on the IRL live streams, you can head to the Westfield website for more Olympics tea.

How long do the Matildas Olympic games for?

Just like any beautiful game of football, a Matildas Olympics match will go on for 90 minutes, with 45-minute halves. If you factor in additional time, which could range from five to 10 or more, the match could go on for longer.

Lowkey though, I am frothing another nail-biting penalty shootout, but it needs to be in the final.

(Image source:Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Who is in the Matildas squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The Matildas Squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a variety of familiar and new faces, which makes this year’s Summer Games super exciting.

The Tillies will be captained by Steph Catley and vice-captained by both Emily Van Egmond and Ellie Carpenter. Alongside Catley, Carpenter and Egmond, Mackenzie Arnold, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne and Tameka Yallop will become three-time Olympians after competing in this year’s games.

For Kyra Cooney-Cross, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Michelle Heyman, Teagan Micah and Hayley Rasso, it will be their second Olympic Games. Clare Hunt, Kaitlyn Torpey, Cortnee Vine and Clare Wheeler will be making their Olympic debut!

Tillies trailblazer Lydia Williams will also make the trip to Paris as a potential injury replacement, alongside Charli Grant, Courtney Nevin and Sharn Freier.

(Image source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

What do the Matildas Olympics kit look like?

According to the Asics website, the Matildas’ Olympics kit will feature a combination of Paul Fleming‘s Walking Together and David Bosun‘s Ngalmun Danalaig (Our Way of Life) Indigenous artworks.

Of course, the jersey will be the iconic green and gold that the world is obsessed with!

Peep below at icon Lydia Williams who’s posing in the goalkeeper jersey version of the iconic ‘fit.

(Image source: Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images)

What were the Matildas’ results in the Olympic Qualifying Matches?

As a Filipina Australian, this topic is absolutely difficult.

In Round Two of their Olympic Qualifying Matches, the Matildas dominated against Iran (2-0), Philippines (8-0), Chinese Taipei (3-0) and two rounds against Uzbekistan, with the first round ending in a 3-0 victory and the second one with a 10-0 victory.

(Image source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Keen for the next Matildas match? Me too. It honestly feels like football Christmas!

Image source: Getty Images / Darrian Traynor and Kelly Defina