Matildas Icon Katrina Gorry & Fianceé Clara Markstedt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘Our Hearts Are So Full’

Matildas star and West Ham midfielder Katrina Gorry and her fianceé and footballer Clara Markstedt have welcomed a baby boy into their life. Ugh, I just LIVE for this kind of wholesome AF news.

On Wednesday morning, the Tillies hero introduced Koby Peter David Gorry to the world in a heartfelt Instagram dump packed with beautiful photos and sweet moments.

“Our sweet baby boy,” Gorry wrote in her IG caption, revealing that Koby arrived on June 9 at 10.36am.

“Big sister is absolutely in love and our hearts are so full.”

(Image source: Instagram / @katrinagorry10) (Image source: Instagram / @katrinagorry10)

Snaps for Katrina, Clara and Harper, everyone!!!

Following her post, the footballin’ couple were flooded with messages of love and congratulations from friends, family and fellow teammates.

“Congratulations !! He’s absolutely perfect and a double of harper omg,” one fan wrote.

“He is the absolute spitting image of Harper, all the congratulations to you both,” another punter commented.

“Stop it!!! Congrats guys. Sooo happy for your little fam,” Western Sydney Wanderers’ Caitlin Cooper shared.

(Image source: Instagram / @katrinagorry10)

(Image source: Instagram / @katrinagorry10)

(Image source: Instagram / @katrinagorry10)

Back in 2021, the Aussie football superstar welcomed her first daughter, Harper, 2, who famously stole the show when she crashed Tillies’ press conference earlier this year.

“For a long time, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m done with this’,” Katrina said.

“Then when I had her, it was almost like I was a kid again.

“She definitely reignited that dream.”

With the Summer Olympics coming up, I truly cannot get enough of the good news surrounding the Matildas!

Biggest congrats and well wishes to Katrina and Clara!

Image source: Instagram via @Katrinagorry10 and Getty Images