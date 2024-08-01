Matildas Coach Tony Gustavsson Is Officially Out After That Devastating Olympics Loss

After the Matildas lost their dream of Olympic gold at Paris 2024, Football Australia have announced that Tony Gustavsson will be ending his time as coach.

The Australia’s national women’s soccer team suffered a devastating run in their pool at the Paris Olympic Games, which ended with a nail-biting 2-1 loss to the United States on Thursday morning local time.

And as the match came to an end, so did Tony Gustavsson’s time as coach of the squad along with it.

In an announcement made to the Tillies’ social media pages on Thursday afternoon, the beloved team confirmed that the 50-year-old would no longer be coach as his Olympic cycle contract had come to an end.

“We thank Tony for his strong contribution, passion and commitment over the past four years and wish him every success for the future,” read the post.

The Matildas’ journey at the Paris 2024™️ Olympic Games has now come to an end, with head coach Tony Gustavsson also ending his time with Football Australia following this Olympic cycle. — Matildas (@TheMatildas) August 1, 2024

Gustavsson’s tenure as Matildas‘ coach had been called into question as far back as last November, when suspicions arose that he planned on leaving the team early to coach the national men’s squad for his home country, Sweden.

However at this time, Tony G confirmed that he would be sticking around until the Paris Olympics, as he was contracted to.

Behind the scenes of the Paris Olympics, the coach’s leadership of the Matildas has been scrutinised as “disorganised” and a “shitshow”.

At the Games, the Matildas lost two of their three pool matches, and only just managed to secure a win against Zambia in a tight 6-5 match.

[Image: Getty/Matildas]