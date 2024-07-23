Two Tillies Have Roasted Australia’s Paris Olympics Outfit & They Win Gold In Throwing Shade

The Australian Olympic Team uniforms for Paris 2024 are finally here and they’re getting some …uh … mixed reviews. One of the most ambivalent reviews comes from Matildas stars Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold who tried the uniforms on for TikTok in an awkward video, and didn’t look too jazzed.

The uniform in question? It’s a tight yellow leotard with thin yellow straps and green details, with a pleated green and yellow flowy skirt on top. The skirt seems to have been almost dip-dyed in a diagonal ombre, and it’s not exactly giving high fashion.

The pair looked around as they pranced in the flowy skirts while lip-syncing to the infamous TikTok sound saying “Let’s fucking go? Let’s go… I guess?”

It’s had over 10.5 million views since Arnold shared it on TikTok, captioning it with two melty faces and tagging her teammate.

The comment section was soon filled with jokes about the uniform, with one saying: “Yes but go where? Cotillion? The beach? Year 10 formal?”

“I feel awkward and it’s not even me in this dress,” another added.

“It’s giving like family photos and your mums picked everyone’s matching outfits,” a third joked.

“I feel like the best part is if I didn’t know who you were, I’d have no idea what sport you are playing based off this,” another wrote.

“Me when I order something and it doesn’t look anything like the picture,” a TikToker joked.

I can feel the awkwardness from here! (Image: TikTok @mackenziearnold94)

Who designed the Australian Olympic Team uniforms for 2024?

The Australian Olympic Team uniforms were designed by Sportscraft, who have supplied Ceremony uniforms for the past nine games.

Kennedy and Arnold didn’t include the full outfit in their TikTok, but the hero piece is the green double-breasted linen blazer, which is either paired with the gold ombre pleated skirt or stone-coloured chino shorts.

The designs feature Indigenous artwork used on the scarf, the pocket square and the inside lining.

Vogue Australia reported that there are “strict parameters” the design must adhere to – including the green and gold palette. It can’t be too casual (which is why you don’t see any trackies) and they have to be able to suit a range of body types – whether it’s for the tallest basketball player or the tiniest diver.

The uniform looks a bit smarter with the blazer. (Image: Getty)

The Australian Olympic Team will wear the uniforms at the Opening Ceremony, and Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 Anna Meares said athletes are proud to suit up.

“Wearing an Australian Olympic Opening Ceremony uniform is a rare and special moment,” she said at the reveal.

“It begins our Olympic experience and post-Games continues to be worn by Olympians proudly to events, long past our days as elite athletes. It’s a uniform that is treasured and the quality, comfort and feel brings a pride and confidence to us all.”

Looking for more Olympics tea? It all kicks off on Friday, so you can find out everything you need to know here.

