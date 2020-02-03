The Kansas City Chiefs, for the first time in 50 years, have won the NFL’s Super Bowl. And just about everyone with a heartbeat is absolutely over the moon for blessed boy Paul Rudd.
Despite trailing at half time, the Chiefs – behind Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes – put on a clinic in the fourth quarter to overhaul the San Francisco 49ers, running out 31 – 20 winners to secure their first Super Bowl championship since 1969, all the way back in Super Bowl IV.
Paul Rudd, a good Kansas City boy, was present at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the big game, alongside his virtually identical son – which honestly could wind up its own article in a very short handful of moments – to watch the Chiefs attempt to break one of the longest championship droughts in football.
@ chiefs please ….. please make paul rudd and his son happy pic.twitter.com/pG1lnxWK36
— paul rudd (@philsadelphia) February 3, 2020
And with the win now sealed and the Lombardi Trophy heading to Missouri, social media is now flooded with people who are just so, so, so very happy for Paul Rudd.
Congratulations to Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd only#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/EQOy7Ahhlr
— Sarah Marrs (@Cinesnark) February 3, 2020
I'm just glad that Paul Rudd is happy
— Bryan Kephart (@thundercrat) February 3, 2020
If Paul Rudd is in the locker room I will cry
— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 3, 2020
Happy for Paul Rudd
— Sean Evans (@seanseaevans) February 3, 2020
Somewhere out there, is a very happy Paul Rudd and a happy Paul Rudd is a happy me pic.twitter.com/0ZzRHKhkJ2
— Alma Alexis ???? (@morelife_07) February 3, 2020
congrats to paul rudd!! so happy for him!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/f0QjPJekEh
— Samantha Kirschberg (@chillsochill) February 3, 2020
I’m so happy that Paul Rudd is happy. #SuperBowl #KCChiefs pic.twitter.com/O8qg7mP48r
— Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) February 3, 2020
Somewhere out there Paul Rudd is happy, and I’m happy for him.
— Joe Rodriguez (@joerodcomedy) February 3, 2020
I’m real happy for Paul Rudd right now
pic.twitter.com/w66etjYilN
— Constantinople (@cris2balls) February 3, 2020
I’m happy for Paul Rudd and only Paul Rudd pic.twitter.com/LO3ihb0HsX
— Birds of Jay (@ItsJayGriff) February 3, 2020
Paul Rudd is very happy right now and THATS what really matters. #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/UqaqOH63Jt
— Jenna Quigley (@JBomb11) February 3, 2020
I FORGOT ABOUT PAUL RUDD, HOLY CRAP – PAUL RUDD IS GOING TO BE SO DAMN HAPPY RIGHT NOW #SuperBowl #SBLIV
— Adam (@AdamJohnston_94) February 3, 2020
Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be feverishly checking every social media feed imaginable for a precious shot of Paul Rudd celebrating his big win.
Could not be happier for Paul Rudd, really. The absolute ideal result for today.Image: Getty Images / Jamie Squire