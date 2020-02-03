The Kansas City Chiefs, for the first time in 50 years, have won the NFL’s Super Bowl. And just about everyone with a heartbeat is absolutely over the moon for blessed boy Paul Rudd.

Despite trailing at half time, the Chiefs – behind Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes – put on a clinic in the fourth quarter to overhaul the San Francisco 49ers, running out 31 – 20 winners to secure their first Super Bowl championship since 1969, all the way back in Super Bowl IV.

Paul Rudd, a good Kansas City boy, was present at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for the big game, alongside his virtually identical son – which honestly could wind up its own article in a very short handful of moments – to watch the Chiefs attempt to break one of the longest championship droughts in football.

READ MORE The Internet Has Collectively Melted Over Shakira's Super Bowl Licky Licky Tongue Moment

And with the win now sealed and the Lombardi Trophy heading to Missouri, social media is now flooded with people who are just so, so, so very happy for Paul Rudd.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be feverishly checking every social media feed imaginable for a precious shot of Paul Rudd celebrating his big win.

Could not be happier for Paul Rudd, really. The absolute ideal result for today.

READ MORE Tom Brady, A Big Salty Baby, Found A Way To Again Make The Super Bowl All About Himself
Image: Getty Images / Jamie Squire