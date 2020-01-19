CONTENT WARNING: The following article discusses Floyd Mayweather.

Largely because the world of combat sports is seemingly allergic to not giving him absurd amounts of undeserved money, UFC boss Dana White has confirmed the MMA behemoth’s 2020 plans involve, in some unknown way, convicted domestic abuser Floyd Mayweather.

Following yesterday’s UFC 246 mega-event, headlined by Conor McGregor routing Cowboy Cerrone in 40 seconds flat, speculation began swirling that some sort of cross-code megafight involving the UFC and Mayweather, who has multiple convictions for domestic abuse and assault, after the latter posted a series of promotional images on Instagram.

Mayweather (a convicted domestic abuser) teased fights with both McGregor, which would be a return bout following their initial meeting in 2017, and McGregor’s UFC blood rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

READ MORE Tennis Legend Dylan Alcott Gets Immortalised In Huge Mural, Which Is What He Fkn Deserves

Following UFC 246 yesterday, UFC boss White faced questioning on the rumours, and interestingly enough didn’t immediately hose them down.

Rather, White moved to confirm that Mayweather, who served jail time in 2012 on domestic assault charges, was in the MMA organisation’s plans for 2020.

White told reporters “We’re doing something with Floyd. We’re doing something with Floyd. Floyd is in our plans and we’re in Floyd’s plans this year. We’ll end up doing something.”

Whether this means convicted domestic abuser Mayweather will actually step into a UFC octagon, or whether UFC talent are permitted to cross over to a boxing ring yet again, remains to be seen.

No matter the outcome, only one thing is absolutely certain: Someone is going to be paying Floyd Mayweather, a convicted domestic abuser, a hell of a lot of money this year.