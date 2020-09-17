In what is somehow both the most batshit development in recent sporting memory and also a tedious inevitability, there are now reports swirling that YouTuber and one-time pugilist Logan Paul has signed a contract to fight convicted domestic abuser Floyd Mayweather at some point in the near future. In an official, sanctioned professional boxing match, that is. A sport in which Mayweather is undefeated and, arguably unrivalled.

Take all of this with as many grains of salt as you need, but the rumours have been flowing thick and fast since early this morning.

The story seems to have been initially spurred on by a Twitter post from fellow YouTuber Keemstar, who insisted that a “boxing insider” told him the fight would be happening at some point this year.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year! No joke… that’s boxing insider just told me… pic.twitter.com/uh2UW9Wkdo — KEEM ???? (@KEEMSTAR) September 16, 2020

That wild claim gathered some additional momentum thanks to internet loudmouth/part time-WWE performer Pat McAfee, who discussed the story on his daily talk show.

Paul, it should be stated quite clearly, has had one “professional” fight in his life. That bout came in November of last year when he squared off against fellow YouTuber KSI, suffering a split-decision loss.

Mayweather on the other hand sports a perfect 50-0 career record. His last official fight came in 2017 in the highly publicised bout against Conor McGregor, which Mayweather won by TKO.

It should be noted that Mayweather has emerged from retirement for an "exhibition" bout in the interim period. He engaged in a farcical 2018 bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa that ended after Mayweather knocked Nasukawa down three times in the first round.

Honestly, who knows what to make of any of this. Is it real? Possibly. What’s the point of it? Content, I guess? What possible outcome can we expect? Either Floyd Mayweather maims a YouTuber in front of a globally televised audience, or YouTuber Logan Paul becomes the only person in sporting history to defeat Floyd Mayweather. Both outcomes absolutely suck.

But one thing’s for absolute certain, if it does wind up happening? It’ll be some sort of spectacle.

Not necessarily a good one. But a spectacle nonetheless.