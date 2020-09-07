CONTENT WARNING: Domestic Violence/Abuse

The Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley has denied claims that the football club tried to silence Elijah Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, who recently came out with “very serious” physical assault allegations against the suspended player.

READ MORE Sydney Swans Player Elijah Taylor Accused Of Physically Abusing Girlfriend Lekahni Pearce

In an interview with 7News on Monday night, Lekahni Pearce alleged that the club told her to “be quiet” after she spoke out on Instagram on Saturday night.

Pearce claims that the alleged abuse took place in Sydney, prior to the suspension of the 2020 AFL season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 7News also reports that Pearce intends to involve the police in the matter, however it is unclear if they have been contacted thus far.

According to Pearce, the club has only contacted her once, via phone, since the allegations surfaced, and reportedly told her to “be quiet” during the call.

But club CEO Tom Harley has since come out to deny the claims.

“That’s certainly not my interpretation at this point in time. So that’ll be news to me,” he told 7News.“We’re dealing with two young people here.” “I won’t go into the specific details of that but absolutely there is support on both sides as we work through what’s a very complex situation.” “We’re dealing with a very complex situation and (for) the people involved, we need to be really mindful of their welfare. “What I can say and be absolutely unequivocal about is the condemnation of violence against women. “From the Sydney Swans’ point of view we have respect at the core of our values and we absolutely condemn any sort of violence against women, violence of any nature for that matter.”

The allegations have since been removed from Instagram for breaching community guidelines.

is not saying that the allegations are true or false, and is just reporting on the fact that allegations have been made.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or abuse, you can access free, confidential help, counselling and support 24/7 by contacting 1800RESPECT. If you are in immediate danger, please contact 000.