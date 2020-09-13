Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor has been arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm.

According to The West Australian, 19-year-old Taylor was taken into custody at Cannington Police station on Sunday afternoon. He was then seen exiting the station in an unmarked police car at approximately 8:10pm with a blanket over his head.

Taylor has since been charged with aggravated unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm and will face a family violence hearing in Perth Magistrates Court later this month, according to 9News.

The arrest comes after his ex-girlfriend Lekahni Pearce made serious abuse allegations on social media earlier this month.

“Elijah Taylor is nothing but an abusive dog. He punched into me, booted me so hard in the elbow I thought it was broken, he also booted me in other places, he choked me so hard my neck now has scars, he smashed my head against a wall and he wouldn’t let me out of his room because I tried to go to the police station, every time I’d try to escape he’d choke me,” she alleged on Instagram.

The incidents allegedly took place on three separate occasions before the AFL shut down as a result of COVID-19, but hadn’t been reported to police until recently.

“We’re aware of a report but have no comment on it,” Swans coach John Longmire told 7News on Sunday night. “We’re just aware of a report and I’m sure you’ll respect the fact that I’ve been coaching, so no comment.”

Taylor’s manager Tom Seccull has since told the media that he is cooperating with police.

More to come.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or abuse, you can access free, confidential help, counselling and support 24/7 by contacting 1800RESPECT. If you are in immediate danger, please contact 000.