Content Warning: This story discusses allegations of domestic violence.

The girlfriend of Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor has alleged that the AFL player physically abused her.

Lekahni Pearce took to social media on Saturday night to share her story, alleging that Taylor (19) punched, choked and kicked her.

“Elijah Taylor is nothing but an abusive dog. He punched into me, booted me so hard in the elbow I thought it was broken, he also booted me in other places, he choked me so hard my neck now has scars, he smashed my head against a wall and he wouldn’t let me out of his room because I tried to go to the police station, every time I’d try to escape he’d choke me,” the allegation on her Instagram story reads.

PEDESTRIAN.TV is not saying that the allegations are true or false, and is just reporting on the fact that allegations have been made.

It is unclear if Pearce, 18, has contacted the relevant authorities regarding the alleged domestic violence, but here’s hoping she is safe.

The allegation comes weeks after the couple made headlines for reportedly breaching the AFL’s strict quarantine rules, resulting in Taylor being suspended from the league for the rest of the season and the Swans being slapped with a $50,000 fine. However, the exact timeline of Pearce’s allegations or if the two situations are related, is currently unclear.

The Sydney Swans have since issued a statement in response to the allegations.

“The Sydney Swans are aware of allegations made on social media regarding first year player Elijah Taylor,” the club statement read.

“The allegations are very serious and are being treated as such.

“The club has notified the AFL and is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Elijah Taylor is yet to personally comment.

If you, or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or abuse, you can access free, confidential help, counselling and support 24/7 by contacting 1800RESPECT. If you are in immediate danger, please contact 000.