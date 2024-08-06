Richmond Tigers Legend Dustin Martin Has Retired From The AFL, Effective Immediately

Richmond great Dustin Martin has announced his immediate retirement from the AFL.

The 32-year-old legend made the call after sitting on the sidelines for five weeks due to a back injury. Now, after 302 games and 15 years of wearing the black and yellow, he’s calling it quits.

The man, the myth, the legend!!! (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

“It is hard to put into words what the Richmond Football Club means to me, I love this place so much,” the three-time Norm Smith medallist said in a statement.

“I will be forever grateful for the love and the support I have received from the people here.

“To my teammates, the brotherhood that we all share is what I value most as well as the bond with the staff and coaches… thank you to all of you.”

“To my family and friends thank you for your unconditional love and support,” Martin continued.

“To the Tiger Army, I have always felt so loved and supported throughout my career and for that I will be forever grateful. The memories that we have created together will live with me forever. Thank you.”

Tigers assemble!!! (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

During his lengthy career with the Tigers — which has been referred to as the golden era — he helped the team win three premierships and Norm Smith medals.

Although he will be missed on the field, Martin will without a doubt be remembered as one of the club’s greatest players.

Despite the devastating loss, on the bright side, it might mean that Dusty will finally pick up his car from the MCG.