Dean Boxall’s Reaction To Ariarne Titmus’ Gold At The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Is Everything

Swimming coach Dean Boxall is going viral for his spectacular reaction to Australia’s Ariarne Titmus winning gold. If Inside Out was filmed in my head, he definitely would be up in there alongside Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard, Dwight Schrute and one of those Pikmin characters for sure.

ICYMI: The Olympic Games Paris 2024 has just kicked off, and Australia is off to a stellar start with three gold and two silver medals in the bag.

One of the amazing athletes to score us first place in the medal tally is Ariarne Titmus, who swam into glory at Paris’ 400m Freestyle race.

Following her triumphant swim, swimming coach Dean Boxall did what all Aussies did when she smacked that pool’s wall for gold.

In the words of mother Britney Spears and Will.i.am: We screamed, we shout(ed) and let it all out!

She’s the moment!! (Image source: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

But as we screamed for joy at home, it was Boxall who personified what we all felt.

In the lead-up to Titmus’ gold, Boxall was seen jumping up and down a spectator’s box, yelling out while chewing a piece of gum.

As he moves around, yelling for the Aussie swimmer to secure the bag, other patrons can be seen reacting to his cheerleading ways.

(Image source: WWOS, Channel 9 and 9Now)
(Image source: WWOS, Channel 9 and 9Now)

When the Aussie finally nabs first place, Boxall is seen cheerfully pacing up and down the bleachers with his fists in the air, looking for high-fives and hugging fellow spectators!

Although I’d argue that it was definitely more tame than his 2021 celebration, you can’t deny he made an impact on his fellow viewers.

You can peep Boxall’s sensational reaction below:

Although we frothed Boxall’s celebration, some punters’ were sad it wasn’t as enthusiastic as his 2021 reaction.

You see, Boxall first sent the internet into a tizzy during the Tokyo Games for his ‘yuuuuuuugeee, chaotic, superb, hilarious, artistic reaction to Titmus’ victory in the 400m Freestyle comp.

But honestly, judging by this lady’s reaction to Boxall, I reckon he went cray cray IRL when Titmus won!

Me anytime Aussies pop up on my screen for the Olympic Games. (Image source: Getty Images / Sarah Stier)

Can’t wait for someone to lip-read what he said that caused the normies to react that way.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 can be viewed live and on-demand on Channel Nine and 9Now, or on Stan Sport.

Image source: Getty Images / Sarah Stier

