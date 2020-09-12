Thanks for signing up!

Police on the island of Corsica have released Conor McGregor without charge, after the MMA star was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

McGregor was taken into custody on Thursday, after local prosecutors received a complaint alleging “acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.”

Their statement gave no further details as to the offenses alleged.

The 32-year-old fighter was released on Saturday, with no charges laid against him, and a lawyer representing him described the complaint as “abusive.”

A representative told the New York Post:

“Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct. He has been interviewed and released.”

His manager also released a statement on his behalf, saying:

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

McGregor was in Corsica to take part in a charity water bike relay race, competing against a team led by Princess Charlene of Monaco.

The MMA fighter has had several run-ins with the law in recent years. In 2018, he plead guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus full of rival MMA fighters in the US.

The following year, he was charged with “strong-armed robbery and misdemeanour criminal mischief” after allegedly smashing a man’s phone, although these charges were dropped.