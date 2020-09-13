20 years ago, Australians sat frozen, waiting for Cathy Freeman to win gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The ABC documentary FREEMAN that aired tonight, perfectly documents that moment. More importantly, it also encapsulates Freeman’s fighting spirit and the pride she brought to Aboriginal people across Australia.

The documentary is an incredible reminder of what an incredible human Cathy Freeman is, and how inspiring she was and still is to Australians everywhere.

Many people are reminiscing on Twitter about Freeman’s incredible journey and how far Australia has come since then. I think it’s so beautiful that every Australian remembers where they were and how they felt on that day in 2000. Everyone has their own reason for why that win was so important to them.

One of the greatest athletes of our generation. We love you Cathy.

Image: Getty Images / Gunnar Berning