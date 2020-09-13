20 years ago, Australians sat frozen, waiting for Cathy Freeman to win gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The ABC documentary FREEMAN that aired tonight, perfectly documents that moment. More importantly, it also encapsulates Freeman’s fighting spirit and the pride she brought to Aboriginal people across Australia.

The documentary is an incredible reminder of what an incredible human Cathy Freeman is, and how inspiring she was and still is to Australians everywhere.

Many people are reminiscing on Twitter about Freeman’s incredible journey and how far Australia has come since then. I think it’s so beautiful that every Australian remembers where they were and how they felt on that day in 2000. Everyone has their own reason for why that win was so important to them.

In 2000, @CathyFreeman brought this nation together for one night. 20 years on, tonight , she did it again.#FreemanABC — Rhett Bartlett (@rhettrospective) September 13, 2020

It wasn’t just a race. It wasn’t just a medal. She embodied and carried the story, hopes and dreams of so many of us. Tonight unlocked so many emotions and memories that I hadn’t felt in so long – I’ve still got goosebumps ❤️❤️❤️#FreemanABC — Banok Rind (@banoky) September 13, 2020

Do you remember where you were and who you were with on the night of the 400m final? I was 12 yo with my mum, nan and little sister in Cloncurry. All four of us huddled screaming at the TV #FreemanABC — Peta MacGillivray (@peta_ivy_) September 13, 2020

You couldn’t script the story and myth of @CathyFreeman into existence, and #FreemanABC – this unexpectedly beautiful marriage of dance, sport, history and politics – really does it justice. Goosebumps. — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) September 13, 2020

Cathy Freeman saying “with all due respect I don’t care” is a whole mood #Freeman — Banok Rind (@banoky) September 13, 2020

One of the greatest athletes of our generation. We love you Cathy.