EuroSport commentator Bob Ballard was stood down from his duties at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday local time after he made a sexist comment about Australian athletes.

The Aussie 4×100 metre freestyle relay team — Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris — were collecting their gold (!!!) medals on Sunday (AEST) when Ballard made a comment that even his fellow commentator didn’t like.

“Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup,” he quipped.

“Outrageous,” replied his co-commentator and Olympian Lizzie Simmonds while Ballard attempted to laugh it off.

Clearly, it’s a shitty and inherently sexist comment to make about any woman, let alone a group of elite athletes who just won gold on the world stage at the fucking Olympics.

It also really gets under my skin that this wrinkly old white man really wanted to rush along a moment that the entire team would be working tirelessly for four years.

How dare you!!!!!! Let them have their flowers!!!!!!!

Eurosport released a statement following the virality of Ballard’s remark early Monday morning (AEST).

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect,” the statement said, per The Independent.

While many people are in support of Ballard’s sacking, there’s a really gross little enclave on X — formerly Twitter — that thinks the whole thing is just too far. The woke left!!! They’ve done it again!!!!

But let this act as a reminder — it’s these cases when it’s important to remember that every little comment, every tiny microaggression or “joke” adds up. Brick by brick it breaks down the legitimacy and respect that women have fought for in spaces that were once only occupied by men, especially in sport.

Women don’t have to deal with just one wayward comment, it’s these comments time and time again. Ballard’s lighthearted joke is sexist to its core, and the fact he felt comfortable making the quip as he broadcast it to thousands makes me believe that he didn’t think anything he said was wrong.

That’s why it’s so important to call it out, and that’s why I believe it’s so good that EuroSport took such swift action taking him off the commentator roster.

But hey, that’s just me. Ballard has yet to comment on his sacking or sexist remarks.

You can tune into the Olympics on Channel Nine or stream it on demand at 9Now.