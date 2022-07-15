Looks like we’ve got a new psychic animated series on our hands as Bluey has seemingly predicted the future just like cartoon oracle The Simpsons. News.com.au reported that the popular kids series recently ran a State of Origin themed episode and fans have noticed a spooky detail in the ep.

In the Season 3 episode titled ‘The Decider’, Queensland wins the Origin, just like they did IRL.

Take a look at 'em! Welcome back Ray Warren, entering the Bluey-verse for his last game before retirement 🏉 🎙On ABC TV – Australia's main channel tonight at 6:50pm ⏰ #StateOfOrigin pic.twitter.com/in8nuDAHyn — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) June 25, 2022

During the episode, Bluey watched the big game at home with her mates. A bunch of occurrences that went down in the fictional game echoed what then happened in the actual game.

The match ended up with NSW killing it in the first half and taking a lead into half time, then Queensland crawled back in the second half and won the game, which mirrored what happened in real life.

There’s also a mention of Queensland being denied a try by the video referee which is exactly what happened on Wednesday when Queensland were denied tries on review by the bunker several times.

Some fans even reckon the show accurately predicted the 22-12 final score.

If you squint in the right manner it looks as if they’d picked the score as well. #Origin #Bluey #Decider pic.twitter.com/8LSKasRC1K — Kristian W. (@the_cage) July 13, 2022

Rugby league icon Ray Warren and Maroons icon Johnathan Thurston both cameoed in the episode.

The psychic puppy predication was first spotted by Brisbane Lions captain Tom Rockliff who took to Twitter to share his shock.

“Well @OfficialBlueyTV nail it again.. The decider – @NSWBlues to lead at half time only to be dominated in the second half by @QLDmaroons to win #origin #origin3 #blueyseason3,” he wrote.

Well @OfficialBlueyTV nail it again.. The decider – @NSWBlues to lead at half time only to be dominated in the second half by @QLDmaroons to win #origin #origin3 #blueyseason3 pic.twitter.com/YhcYLUKCIm — Tom Rockliff (@rockwiz38) July 13, 2022

WITCHCRAFT!!!

Or should that be bitchcraft? Get it? Bitch? Like a dog?

…

…

…

I’ll show myself out.