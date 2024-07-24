The 10 Best Sports Bars In Sydney To Watch The Paris Olympics 2024 With The Biggest Screens & Bevvies

Sydney is about to get swept up in Olympics fever, with the Paris Olympics 2024 kicking off this Friday. If you’re looking for the best sports bars in Sydney to grab a bevvie and watch some adrenaline-filled events, we’ve rounded up the best options for you. It only comes around every four years folks, so get amongst it!

And while I do love to watch some events from the comfort of my own home – you can watch live on Channel Nine or catch up on 9Now – there’s something special about the atmosphere at a sports bar.

Sydney’s best sports bars so you don’t miss a moment of the Paris Olympics 2024

1. Cheers Bar, Sydney CBD

(Image: Cheers Bar)

Cheers is considered one of the best sports bars in Sydney and it’s open 24 hours a day. Perfect for those early morning Olympic events! It also has an extensive food and drink menu so you can really settle in and get comfy. You can find its Paris Olympics 2024 schedule here.

Address: 561 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

2. Churchills Sports Bar, Kingsford

(Image: Churchills Sports Bar)

Churchills Sports Bar is filled with a range of different TV screens, so you won’t struggle to see the Paris Olympics here! It’s open almost 24 hours, so it’s the perfect choice for those early morning games. On Monday to Thursday, it’s open from 6am to 5am, from Friday to Saturday, it’s open from 6am to 6am, and on Sunday it’s a bit more respectable, from 6am to midnight. You can check out its live sports schedule here.

Address: 536 Anzac Parade, Kingsford NSW 2032

3. Forrester’s Surry Hills

(Image: Forrester’s Surry Hills)

This classic pub is going all in on the Olympics. There are multiple TVs in the centrally located venue, with group operations manager Holly McMahon hoping to pack the place out.

“We saw a nice boost during the Women’s World Cup last year when the Matildas made their run. We’re anticipating a similar or potentially even larger impact from the Olympics given the prestigious nature of the event and its huge mainstream appeal,” she told The Shout.

It’s streaming the Olympic Games every day during opening hours and you can find its schedule here.

Address: 336 Riley St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

4. Taphouse Sydney, Darlinghurst

(Image: The Taphouse)

The Taphouse Darlo is planning to broadcast a bunch of different Olympic events simultaneously, so it can appeal to a broad group of people. Perfect if you and your partner love watching different sports! You can find the live sports schedule here.

There’s always a great variety of craft beer on tap, along with an extensive cocktail list. If you’re rocking up to the sports bar in the early morning, there are also some non-alcoholic drinks to get you slightly less buzzed. Plus, it has delicious Chinese food. What more could you ask for?

Address: 122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

5. Coogee Bay Hotel, Coogee

(Image: Coogee Bay Hotel)

This classic Sydney sports bar has huge screens and incredible pub grub. It’s also broadcasting the Paris Olympics from The Garden – so you can enjoy every single major event. You can find the pub’s schedule here.

Address: 253 Coogee Bay Rd, Coogee NSW 2034

6. York 75, Sydney CBD

(Image: York 75)

Looking for the best private sports bar in Sydney’s CBD? York 75 has you covered! It has nifty private booths with personal LED screens and classic pub food. It has live-streams of all the big Olympic events and you can find the whole schedule here.

Address: 2/75 York St, Sydney NSW 2000

7. Rag & Famish Hotel, North Sydney

(Image: The Rag & Famish)

The Rag & Famish proudly calls itself the best sports bar in North Sydney, and with its spacious layout and buzzy atmosphere, it’s not wrong. The sports bar will be open until 3am from Wednesday to Saturday to play all the big Paris Olympics 2024 events. The pub is known for delicious food and there’s even the odd vegan option. There are also plenty of screens so you can yell at the TV while the Tillies are on. See the live sports schedule here.

Address: 199 Miller St, North Sydney NSW 2060

8. 24/7 Sports Bar at The Star, Pyrmont

(Image: 24/7 Sports Bar)

This sports bar in Darling Harbour might be the ultimate destination for those looking to catch the Paris Olympics on the big screen. It has over 50 LCD TVs, with a giant 34m2 LEDscreen and boasts “stadium-like sounds”.

24/7 Sports Bar also has a classic sports bar menu, with items such as nachos, ribs, wings, burgers and caramel donuts sure to hit the spot. Mmm, now I’m hungry. You can find its extensive sporting schedule here.

Address: 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009

9. The Oaks Hotel, Neutral Bay

(Image: The Oaks Hotel)

The Oaks Hotel is home to Taffy’s At The Oaks – one of the best sports bars in Sydney. Its menu is extensive as well, with great pub grub as well as some ~fancier~ dishes like an Asian coconut poached chicken and a roasted barramundi fillet. Its cocktail menu looks delish, with Taffy’s Spicy Marg sounding like an absolute treat!

It’s playing a bunch of the Paris Olympic Games events on big screens, and you can find its live schedule here.

Address: 118 Military Rd, Neutral Bay NSW 2089

10. The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay

(Image: The Golden Sheaf)

This is one of Sydney’s award-winning sports bars and you’ll find it tucked in the ground floor Garden Lounge. It broadcasts live sports every single day of the week on big screens, with sports memorabilia hanging around the joint to get ya in the mood.

There are eight different screens playing different channels, and the venue loves to be playing sport LIVE and LOUD. You can find its entire live sports schedule here.

Address: 429 New South Head Rd, Double Bay NSW 2026

There are plenty of other fantastic places to watch the Paris Olympics 2024, so as more establishments add their live sports schedule, we’ll update this article.