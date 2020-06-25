Thanks for signing up!

Holy shit. Holy SHIT. It’s happening. It’s really bloody happening. Australia and New Zealand have been awarded hosting rights to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, meaning the most prestigious prize in women’s football will be contested on Australian soil for the very first time.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the final votes of the bidding process for the 2023 Cup a short time ago, confirming the joint Australian and New Zealand bid had won out over its lone remaining competitor Colombia.

OFFICIAL Australia and New Zealand are hosting the 2023 @FIFAWWC! #AsOne pic.twitter.com/c4qMuhBTfI — Football Federation Australia (@FFA) June 25, 2020

WE DID IT! ???? WE ARE HOSTING THE 2023 @FIFAWWC!!!#AsOne — Westfield Matildas (@TheMatildas) June 25, 2020

The only other remaining competing bid, from Japan, was withdrawn by officials earlier this week, paving the way for the Australian/New Zealand bid to receive a unanimous voting bloc from the Asian Football Confederation, in what proved to be a crucial gain for the AU/NZ bid’s chances.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, featuring both Australia’s own Matildas and the New Zealand national side who automatically qualify as host nations, will now go ahead across a raft of venues in both countries, with the final to be contested at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

This is unreal, mates. WORLD CUP IN AUSTRALIA MY GOD.