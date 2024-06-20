Ash Barty Announced She’s Coming Out Of Retirement To Play At Wimbledon & The GOAT Is Back

All rise for the queen, because Australia’s tennis superstar Ash Barty is coming out of retirement to play for a game at Wimbledon. It’s the return of the GOAT!

The former World #1 will return to tennis next month, for the first time since her surprise retirement in 2022. The Barty Party has returned for kick ons, in the form of a non-competitive match at Wimbledon’s invitational doubles.

Last time Ash Barty played the grass courts of Wimbledon, in 2021, she snagged a triumphant victory and became the first Australian to win the singles trophy in 41 years.

The Australian sporting hero will participate in the exhibition event on July 9 (UK time), and will be play in the women’s invitational doubles, and mixed doubles. These games are non-competitive, and see former legends return to the court for a friendly exhibition match.

The news was announced via an Instagram Post on the official Wimbledon page, who shared it was “delighted” for Barty’s return — you and me both Wimbledon!

“Reunited with the Wimbledon grass. Delighted to have our 2021 singles champion Ash Barty returning for this year’s Invitation Doubles,” read the post.

Fans went off chops in the comments section, with many hoping this could be Barty hinting at a full-time return.

“She could play the singles if she wanted,” a fan wrote.

“I really hope this is Ash dipping her toe back in the water… It would be great to have her back on the tour!!” stated another.

Fortunately for die hard Ash Barty loyalists, when the grand three-time Grand Slam champ said she’d “never say never” to a potential return.

Since her retirement, Barty has become a mother, been the face of a children’s book series, and even begun dabbling in golf. It seems the only thing she is incapable of is losing.

As well as getting involved in the invitational doubles, Barty will also be commentating on various Wimbledon matches alongside another Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios.

The London-based tennis tournament begins on Monday, July 1, and can be viewed free-to-air on Channel Nine, or streamed on 9NOW.