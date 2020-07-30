World number 1 Ash Barty has confirmed that she won’t be heading over to the States next month for this year’s US Open.

In a statement released by her manager today, Barty expressed that she didn’t “feel comfortable” to embark on the overseas trip amid the pandemic.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US and Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,” the 24-year-old said.

“I love both events so it was a difficult decision but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.

“I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and look forward to being back in the US next year.”

The US Open is set to take place 31 August – 13 September, despite growing concern expressed by both Barty’s peers and the public.

World No.1 Ash Barty has confirmed she won’t be playing the US Open. She won’t be the last. If the event happens, it will be weird. We know this. Everything is weird currently. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 29, 2020

The jury’s still out on whether Barty will make an appearance at the French Open, which was originally slated to kick off earlier this year before being postponed ’til 27 September, despite being the current reigning champion.

“I will make my decision on the French Open and the surrounding WTA European tournaments in the coming weeks.”