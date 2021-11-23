Ngarigo woman and tennis icon Ash Barty just announced she’s engaged to her long-term partner Garry Kissick, which is the cutest fucking way to end an incredible year for the tennis champion.

Posting to Instagram, Barty uploaded the sweetest fkn pic ever of herself laughing into Kissick’s arms with an engagement ring visible on her finger, and the caption: “Future Husband ????❤️ @gazlfc90.”

Kissick posted a matching image of him kissing Bartys forehead, with the caption: “15/11/2021 ???? I love you @ashbarty ❤.” Which I assume means they were actually engaged a week ago and we just didn’t know.

Brb, sobbing, screaming, throwing up at how adorable and perfect these two are.

If you’re wondering why you don’t really know much about Kissick, it’s because the two have been mostly pretty quiet on the socials regarding their relo.

Kissick is 29-years-old and an aspiring professional golf player, and the two met in 2016 at the Brookwater Golf Club, before going public in 2017 when they attended the John Newcombe Awards as a couple.

Now, four years later, they’re getting freaking married!!! I’m glad that despite how cursed this year was for the majority of us, Barty is still out here winning and living her best life. As she deserves.

The engagement is a super sweet end to what’s been an amazing year for Ash Barty professionally, with the athlete seeing her best season and multiple scores (including the Wimbledon title!!!) added to her already impressive resume.

The Queenslander’s name is now permanently added to the Wimbledon honour roll, which reads: 2021 Miss A. Barty.

Oh, and she was ranked world No.1 despite not even competing in the WTA Tour Finals in Mexico!!!

Truly, a goddess among mortals.